Jimmy Barnes' boyhood on tour

Jimmy Barnes touring New Zealand to promote childhood memoir Working Class Boy

MUSHROOM GROUP Jimmy Barnes: Tales of a working-class boy.

Jimmy Barnes is certainly no stranger to our shores - he was here last December with his band Cold Chisel, did a solo tour the year before that, and was even over helping Sam Neill bring his grapes in this April.

So while another Barnesy tour isn't exactly a bolt from the blue, the 60-year-old rocker's next visit will be something a little bit different.

Having just released his first book this week - Working Class Boy, a childhood memoir from his birth in Glasgow to the formation of Cold Chisel - Barnes is taking on another first with a spoken word tour around New Zealand next February.

STEPHANIE BARNES They breed 'em tough in Glasgow: Jimmy Barnes recalls some not-so-fond childhood memories in his new book.

Working Class Boy: An Evening Of Stories And Songs looks set to reveal a side of Barnes rarely seen before now, as he relates tales from his troubled childhood interspersed with acoustic performances of songs drawn from his very early years.

ALASTAIR PAULIN/NELSON MAIL Jimmy Barnes performing at the Riwaka Hotel in Motueka.

"Just like the book, this live show will tell the story of an imperfect childhood that has led to me becoming an imperfect adult," explains the man himself.

"I spent most of my life running from my childhood and now it seems like my time to face it. So this is the story of a lifetime spent running away. Running from fear. Running from shame but at the same time running from hope. I'm not running anymore."

Tickets on sale Monday, October 3.

Tour dates:

Mon Feb 6 - Civic Theatre, Invercargill

Tue Feb 7 - Regent Theatre, Dunedin

Wed Feb 8 - Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch

Sat Feb 11 - St James Theatre, Wellington

Sun Feb 12 - Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier

Tue Feb 14 - TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

Thu Feb 16 - ASB Baypark Arena, Tauranga

Fri Feb 17 - Claudelands Arena, Hamilton

Sat Feb 18 - Civic Theatre, Auckland

