Retirement for Elton John?

Is Sir Elton John about to retire? Hitmaker says 'it's someone else's turn now'

Elton John says he's ready to pass the baton to younger performers.

Sir Elton John is preparing to retire from music as he approaches his landmark 70th birthday.

The Rocket Man singer headlined the Apple Music Festival in London at the weekend and appeared on breakfast show Good Morning Britain on Monday to discuss his career, and his plans for the future.

While Elton thinks his voice is continually improving, he admits it's time to pass the baton to the younger musical generation after becoming resigned to the fact that his records are no longer selling like they used to because "people have enough" of his music.

"I love playing," the Bennie and the Jets hitmaker told the ITV show. "My records don't sell any more because people have enough Elton John records in their collection. I love making them but it's someone else's turn now."

The 69-year-old praised the diverse, quality lineup of the Apple Music Festival which includes pop superstar Britney Spears, Michael Buble and Calvin Harris, all artists whose music he enjoys.

"No, but I listen to their records," he responded when asked if he is inspired by them.

"It's a very diverse bill and that is what Apple Festival is about and that is what it should be about. Diversity. There are all really good artists and great songwriters, proper artists and not top 10 crap artists," he added.

"When I hear new music - and there is a lot of it around - it keeps me young and on my toes."

The award-winning songwriter turns 70 in March, and believes despite his increasing age, he is losing none of his vocal ability.

"My voice is getting better as I get older. I think I'm singing better than I ever have," Elton insisted, but adds he has no plans to go on forever.

For his forthcoming birthday, Elton, who has raised US$200 million (NZ$273 million) through his The Elton John AIDs Foundation to support HIV related programs, is eschewing a party for himself and plans to host a charitable event in Los Angeles on the night.

