And then there was Angus...

AC/DC bassist Cliff Williams quits

AC/DC bassist Cliff Williams says he is "backing off touring and recording" when the band completes their Rock or Bust tour.

AC/DC is losing another member.

Bassist Cliff Williams has announced his departure from the group in a video posted on the band's YouTube channel.

The clip was posted on the same day the group wrapped up its "Rock or Bust" tour in Philadelphia.

Williams says he is "just ready to get off the road" and needs more time for family and to "chill out."

AC/DC bassist Cliff Williams to quit after Rock Or Bust tour

"It's just my time, I'm happy, it's family time now, I need to chill out and not do this."

AC/DC in 2015, from left, Cliff Williams, Chris Slade, Angus Young, Stevie Young, Brian Johnson. Photo By:Josh Cheuse
Josh Cheuse

Williams is the second AC/DC member to depart the band this year and the fourth since 2014.

Lead singer Brian Johnson stopped touring in March amid concern about hearing loss.

Guitarist Malcolm Young retired due to health reasons in 2014 and drummer Phil Rudd left the band that same year amid drug charges.

Williams says the departures didn't play a part in his decision to leave the group.

 - AP

