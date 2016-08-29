Cello-only ensemble sublime

The Waikato International Cello Fest ended on Sunday.

What: Festival Finale: Cellophonics Extravaganza

​Who: Waikato International Cellofest

​When: Sunday, August 28

Where: Dr John Gallagher Concert Chamber, Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts

​Director: James Tennant and Richard Aaron

​Reviewer: Sam Edwards

With Santiago Canon Valencia's brilliant opening concert last Sunday, this afternoon's festival finale bookended a most remarkable contribution to the musical arts in Hamilton. The topic was the cello, a somewhat arcane instrument for music making in the ordinary world.

The experience was of the cello being discussed and played by international performers who demonstrated its range, its versatility, and above all its beauty. It was heard in virtuosic and unique moments, from body slapping, through intensely beautiful bowing, to pneumatically percussive pizzicato passages, in ways not normally available to New Zealand audiences, and, indeed, with this kind of intensity, anywhere else in the world. It was a wonderful afternoon, but remarkable for an apparent absence of not all but most candidates for office in council elections, where the arts is a significant vote earner. Neither was any senior officeholder of the university seen leaping to the stage to thank James Tennant and his team for bringing so much added value to the institution. What an opportunity they missed. More importantly, what pleasure we had, that they forewent. They will just have to bring the event back next year to find out.

Sunday afternoon's experience showcased a group unique to the Waikato University Conservatorium of Music, the cello-only ensemble known as Cellophonics. The cello-only idea would make club funk rockers' hair stand on end, sans product, even, but the music this group produces is both foot-tapping and seductively fascinating.

The sole variation on the cello-only theme came in the Villa-Lobos work, Bachianas Brasileiras No.5. It contained a vocal solo, in this case sung with a balanced symmetry by soprano Stephanie Acraman, lecturer in voice at the university. It elegantly highlighted the complementary qualities of cello and voice, especially in those moments of vocal delight produced by a single hummed note.

The programme was designed to give pleasure, but we doubled our money when it also allowed us to experience such a range of cellophonic capabilities. Telemann's Canonic Sonata in G major TWV 40:120 set the tone for the afternoon with its discipline, its elegance, and its balance, and a real delight in the adaptations which had been found - or written - for this ensemble.

At times it seemed that scores may have included continuo sections, if for no other reason than the individual cellists showed such relaxed enjoyment and individual passion.

The afternoon was characterised also by moments of incredible beauty. The powerful opening minor chords in Barber's often hackneyed, but potentially captivating Adagio for Strings introduced a fresh and compelling interpretation of the work, and Saint-Saens's newly, uniquely, and enchantingly realised Le Cygne was as visual as it was imaginatively personal.

The ensemble had a wonderful work out when the exciting new composition by Xu Tang, an Honours student in composition at the Conservatorium was played to the delight of the audience, which was allowed a second hearing as an encore at the end of the concert. Had this been a wine tasting, every offering would have had the appellation grand cru. James Tennant ,sir, Please share our thanks with your friends and colleagues. The final standing ovation was the least we could do.

- Stuff