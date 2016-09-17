Opus Orchestra offers sublime experience

What: Connections Series

Who: Opus Orchestra

When: 8pm on Friday, September 16

Where: Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts

Works by: Brahms, de Castro-Robinson, Mozart

Conductor: Holly Mathieson

Soloists: Amalia Hall, violin, and Edward King, cello

Reviewer: Sam Edwards

The auditorium was virtually full, and so it should have been. Here were three musicians with growing international reputations backed by Opus Orchestra, an ensemble growing in strength and stature, playing glorious music. After the foot stamping, cheering, standing ovation at the end, the two soloists returned, and gave the audience a wonderful moment, a snatch of conversation between violin and cello which sounded like a couple of old friends chatting, familiarly and light heartedly, about issues which change the world. That the three were Amalia Hall, who has a string of New Zealand international prizes to her name alongside performing in Europe and the United States, Edward King, graduate of the University of Waikato who has just been appointed associate principal cellist in the Sydney Symphony, and New Zealand-born Holly Mathieson, who is now assistant conductor for the Royal Scottish National Orchestra are New Zealand scholars is a warning signal to philistines. As the orchestra was fining up its tuning A, a voice off muttered, "Do you know all this music?" As the Mozart began the concert, it quickly became clear that whether the answer would have been yes or no was meaningless.

This music was not only beautiful and accessible, it was played with such verve, such panache, such virtuosity, that while some prior knowledge may have been interesting for some, this experience was universal. The significant single element was conductor Mathieson's clarity and elegance in the way the orchestra was led to interpret and present what was, more than anything else, an evening of extraordinary musical images. Mozart's Symphony No.25 in G minor began with a perfectly executed Allegro con brio in which there was brio to burn and an haunting oboe asking moody and moving questions of the brio. Heard it before? Not like this, you haven't. Mathieson seemed to have an unusually perceptive understanding of the musical imagery in the Mozart, perhaps most particualrly in the Menuetto and Trio and this understanding was even more obvious in Eve de Castro-Robinson'sReleasing the Angel, a recent and evocative composition filled with visual poetry and musical exploration. Edward King's cello, so responsive to Mathieson's informed guidance, was spell binding, even when it was in competition with a carefully tuned, finger sensitised crystal glass, and while one has access to other interpretations, tonight King released the angel in the cello. And then there was the Brahms, the Concerto in A minor for Violin and Violoncello. Hearing Hall and King create what sounded like a single instrument with their paired bowing and interactively responsve fingering would have had Brahms leaping from the grave with quite unBrahmsian "Bravo!"s. To hear a full blown cello workout matched by the apparently diminitive violin, to see the two maestros interact with the merest of physical indications but enormous intuitive understanding, to experience exquisite moments when the violin underscored the cello with a surprising and unexpected warmth and power, and to enjoy that constant conversation between violin and cello, duets which ranged from a display of ferocious beauty to tender intimacies, was unforgettable. I am quite lost for words.

- Stuff