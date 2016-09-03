Tape Face: the story of his success

SUPPLIED Sam Wills has won global acclaim for his hit show The Boy with Tape on his Face.

​Canterbury's Sam Wills is in the Finals of America's Got Talent, saved by fan vote. Sally Woodfield caught up with the comic who Simon Cowell has likened to Mr Bean.

He appears on stage dressed in a striped tee shirt, a tongue-in-cheek nod to the legion of mime artists inspired by Marcel Marceau, paired with baggy trousers and a jacket, and carrying a battered satchel. His hair is half spiked up and half slicked down, his eyes are wide and he looks around almost as if he doesn't know how he got there.

But Christchurch's Sam Wills … The Boy With Tape on His Face … or Tape Face as he's now known, is taking the world by storm, this week making it into the Finals round of America's Got Talent Season 11 and becoming a YouTube sensation.

A fortnight earlier, he was in Edinburgh, a familiar venue, for the Fringe Festival.

He didn't perform this year, in fact it's been four years since he has had a full show at the Fringe, but he was back in Edinburgh supporting his wife Felicity, who performed as Lili la Scala in Another F---ing Variety Show, offering some sage wisdom to new comedians, presenting the Fringe Welcome Address and screening his documentary Not Out Of Norway Yet.

Wills remains a celebrity in Edinburgh, where in 2012 he consistently sold out a 750-seat venue without uttering a word. That show, More Tape, followed the success of his 2010 and 2011 shows The Boy With Tape On His Face.

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Tape Face performing on America's Got Talent.

While his Edinburgh fame is based on those well-known live shows, and he still gives guest appearances in comedy shows and has hosted the charity gala (think about that for a moment – a host that doesn't speak …), it's in the past few months that he's gained worldwide recognition. His audition for America's Got Talent has had 41 million views in just three months. Judge Howie Mandel correctly predicted: "By this time tomorrow everyone in America is going to know your name".

"It's insane," says Wills, with a big laugh. "Completely insane. It is America's Got Talent's second most viewed YouTube video – and the top one was from three years ago and has 59 million views."

A video posted this week of his semi-final performance has already reached 500,000 views.

"Incredible" experience

Wills says his experience with America's Got Talent will stay with him for the rest of his life. Shoulder-tapped by a talent scout, he went on the show "to get some exposure" and never dreamed he would end up in the finals.

"The first live show was crazy. It was at the Dolby Theatre where they have the Academy Awards and it was very gladiatorial … I will take the sound of that audience to my grave. It was incredible."

Part of Sam's appeal on the show appears to be his silence – even backstage the gaffer tape remains in place and he's yet to speak a single word to the judges.

"I like that I've got no idea who you are and I never want to know," Simon Cowell said.

But Wills remains the boy from Timaru who grew up in Christchurch and whose initial comedy routines included climbing through a tennis racquet and putting nails up his nose.

The 'Boy With Tape on His Face' began as a joke with friends who couldn't believe he could do a show without talking.

"I was inspired by [silent actor] Buster Keaton and created a show, but the first time I performed it I ruined it by talking. So I put gaffer tape on my mouth and the show just evolved from there."

The show relies heavily on audience volunteers and Sam has worked to change perceptions around 'audience participation'. Once the words dreaded by many people heading to a show, Wills has audience members clamouring to be chosen. "I get messages from people telling me where they are sitting and asking to be chosen. I respect audiences."

Wills recalls one show where things did go a bit strangely with an audience volunteer. "It was in Glasgow and there's a strip routine. I had got the guy up and dressed up and then he did the strip and then just kept carrying on with his own clothes. I sat back and let him do it – it was great … he was so comfortable!"

Behind the tape

For five years, Wills has been working on a new show and evolving his character – the introduction of the dark eye make-up (he does it himself) is part of that. This month he juggles his America's Got Talent commitments with premiering a new show on a major 32-stop UK tour beginning in Grantham and ending in London.

"I've been working with a director and producer to create this new two hour show. It's come out of the two previous shows, but with a set and more of a narrative. I was challenged to create the show I would have liked to have created right from the start."

Off-stage, Wills, 38, lives with Felicity and their three-year-old son Rafferty in the Lincolnshire market town of Grantham, birthplace of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and, as Wills reminds me, physicist Isaac Newton.

"Being a dad is great. It's so interesting watching evolution take place and Rafferty's got a great imagination. He keeps me playing. We're just a family getting on with our lives – there's Tape Face and Lili, and then there's Sam, Felicity and Rafferty. London was good for a few years, but we wanted more space and sky and a slower pace of life. It's just an hour to London so we can get there easily when we need to go."

Wills says he will continue performing as Tape Face "while I still like him. It was never my intention for it to be like this, but that's probably why it's succeeded. I had a show before, but you can't grow old with nails up your nose and Tape Face has become natural for me. When it starts feeling forced, that's when I'll stop."

