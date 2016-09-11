Wheelchair-bound dancer nominated for Attitude Award

From five backpacks, to three, to one, survival mode took over for Rodney Bell when he found himself on the streets.

For three years the Te Kuiti man said battled for a bed, scavenged for food and fought for his life on the streets of San Francisco, United States.

Now, he's preparing to take centre stage for a solo dance performance, and is up for an Attitude Award.

Bell's story begins in 1991 when a motorcycle accident left him a T3 paraplegic.

Losing all feeling from his chest down, he spent a year in hospital undergoing extensive rehabilitation.

Bell said it took him a few years to find his body again, but once he did he dived into sports.

He dabbled in track and field, represented New Zealand in wheelchair basketball and eventually fell into dance.

After a performance in Thames, the seed of dance was planted and in 2007 he got the opportunity to travel to America on a dancing contract.

Once he travelled to San Francisco, he said he danced for Access Dance Company for five years.

Bell said he didn't get paid a lot and at the end of the five years he had virtually no savings to support himself.

He had a ticket to go back to New Zealand but missed the flight and that's when he found himself living on the streets of San Francisco.

Bell said he became a vampire for safety.

"I had to stay up all night and sleep during the day in the parks, otherwise you could get taken out or get your stuff stolen."

He said the shelters weren't much better and there were limited beds.

"Every day at 4pm I would line up and put my name in the lottery. Sometimes I'd win a 90-day bed or other times a bed for the night."

Bell said he had to fight for his life on many occasions.

"I saw people get stabbed and killed, I witnessed shootings, even I had guns pointed at my head."

He said he made a flame thrower out of an aerosol can to protect himself.

All that time, he said, he never saw his wheelchair as a disadvantage.

"If anything it helped me because I was mentally trained and knew my body."

He started to busk for money and played the harmonica, which earned him about $60 a day.

But this was only just enough to survive, let alone buy a plane ticket home.

Then one day he was introduced to HandUp, an organisation dedicated to helping the homeless.

He was asked to do a documentary and this earned him enough money to come back to New Zealand.

Bell has been back since May 2015 and has been flat out creating Meremere, a solo performance based on parts of his experiences in America.

"It's therapeutic to revisit those emotions, feeling and memories. It has also helped building some clarity around why and what happened over there. From coming off the street, to where I am now."

He will perform at the Tempo Dance festival at Q Theatre in Auckland from October 14 - 16.

On November 29, he will attend the 2016 Attitude Awards where he has been selected as a finalist in the Artistic Achievement category.

The national awards celebrate the excellence of Kiwis living with disability and chronic health.

