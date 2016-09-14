Review: Boys Will Be Boys asks what happens when women play by men's rules?

PHOTO: SUPPLIED/ANDI CROWN PHOTOGRAPHY Women play all the parts in Boys will be Boys: Jennifer Ludlum, Amanda BIlling and Jodie Rimmer.

REVIEW: Boys Will Be Boys opens with Astrid (Amanda Billing) interviewing prospective intern broker Priya - asking how she will deal with the inevitable racist and sexist jibes.

Priya (Vanessa Kumar) says she will do whatever it takes, she just wants to make money, a lot of money.

Astrid explains what it will take to get on in the men's world of finance, describing herself as "basically a man who sits to pee".

PHOTO: ANDI CROWN PHOTOGRAPHY Songs provide much needed light relief.

READ MORE:

* Freelance 'fashion editor' dresses Boys Will Be Boys

* Sexism in the city: more effort and less pay

* Recap: Chiefs stripper scandal

Astrid is impressed with Priya's hunger, and takes her on. Astrid's advices is to flirt with prospective clients.

We soon meet the ruthless boss, Arthur (Jennifer Ludlum) who walks in, ignoring Priya and pees (standing) then leaves again. Ludlum is spectacular: she is a man. She wears a figure-disguising waistcoat, swaggers, smirks, sits with legs wide apart and violates women horribly.

Votre Arme & Silo Theatre

Boys Will Be Boys starts off as black comedy but travels to a much darker place.

The play was first produced in 2015 by the Sydney Theatre Company and was inspired by an idea from artistic director Cate Blanchett.

Melissa Bubnic wrote the play and its confronting scenarios are based on her research and the real-life stories she was told.

Votre Arme & Silo Theatre

After the play, my friend and I tried to tease out what it all meant. Boys Will Be Boys raises more questions than it answers.

All the questions are incredibly topical. At a time when our "role model" rugby players think it's a good idea to engage a stripper for a party, with some awful allegations following, this play asks all the right questions.

Do women have to play in a men's world to get ahead, and, if so, is that actually good for women or for society at large?

PHOTO: SUPPLIED/ANDI CROWN PHOTOGRAPHY Astrid (Amanda Billing), right, is so deeply playing in a man's world she engages a prostitute (Jodie Rimmer)

The fact women play all the roles in Boys Will Be Boys, and do so outstandingly, is a big part of why the play is so much more thought-provoking than reading a news article.

This is art imitating life, and, in doing so, it makes the audience dig deep. The packed audience clapped hard and afterwards everyone I asked said they had enjoyed the play. A recommended evening out, if a challenging one.

Boys Will Be Boys, Silo Theatre until September 24, at Q Theatre, Auckland

- Stuff