If Lloyd Scott looks tired on stage or his voice wobbles as he works the radio graveyard shift, don't blame him.

Sipping tea in a Wellington cafe, the 74-year-old actor and broadcaster is excited about his role in the Wellington Musical Theatre production, Sister Act.

He does wonder, though, how he will juggle his radio job with his stage performance as Monsignor O'Hara. The Broadway stage version of the movie starring Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act tells the story of a disco diva-turned-criminal who ends up in a convent disguised as a nun, where she inspires other nuns to form a contemporary choir.



Scott's voice booms over the airwaves from midnight till 6am on the Radio New Zealand All Night show, a four-day-on-four-day-off presenting role, he alternates with Vicky Mackay. He loves it with a passion, a solo act he runs entirely on his own.

After tonight's musical, he'll head straight to the RNZ studio to prepare for the overnight shift. But he is a bit puzzled about the weekend. With two matinees, two night performances, and two radio shows, how will he find the time to sleep?

"It's a bit tricky," he smiles. "But I think the adrenalin will kick in. Once you get on stage, it's just fantastic. I'll probably squeeze in a couple of hours of sleep after the matinee."

For more than 50 years, the actor and broadcaster has made a living out of his voice. The septuagenarian is also well accustomed to dashing from one role to the next. In the 1980s, Scott presented a breakfast radio show in the mornings, before heading out to the former Television New Zealand Avalon studios in the afternoons to front a news programme for children, The Video Dispatch. Getting confidence in front of the camera, he was then cast in a Hercules TV movie, and since then has continued to carve out a career as a freelance actor.

On screen, he is most famous for 10 Toyota ads he fronted as Barry Crump's sidekick, Scotty. Filmed from 1981 over 15 years, Crumpy drove the Toyota Hilux ute as it crashed through rivers, hung from cliffs, dropped dogs and delivered goods. The ads became iconic, and Scott is still recognised for them. In the Taika Waititi film, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Scott has a cameo role, appearing as a photo-snapping tourist who is startled by a ute ploughing through the wilderness.

"Yes, the ads were very effective and we received extraordinary feedback from them."

Scott has a gentle, soothing demeanour and it's no surprise that he is now back on stage as a man of the cloth, a role he has been often cast in over the years. As a priest on stage, he has married couples like the Captain and Maria in The Sound of Music, and the Phantom and Christine in The Phantom of the Opera. One of his first acting roles was playing Reverend Sedgwick in Bruce Mason's The Pohutakawa Tree in the former Downstage Theatre in 1984, while last year he played a reverend in The Mystery of Edwin Drood at Circa Theatre.

"Michael Highstead said, 'I've got a role for you. I'm afraid it's another minister!' he says. "Someone laughed at me backstage the other night and said, 'All I'm going to remember you as is a priest'.

While Scott enjoys dangling a pair of rosary beads in Sister Act, he is very much an atheist. "Isn't that extraordinary? I was confirmed in the Anglican church, but I started thinking about that a lot and the whole thing became confusing to me and quite unbelievable. With all the stuff happening in the world, my conscience is my god, and I think of that as my guide."

"But I think that any religious role is about being a human being and relating to other people."

Born in Lyttelton, Scott had hopes of being a doctor rather than an actor, and studied for two years at Canterbury University to try to get into medicine. When his hopes were dashed, he tried to get into broadcasting. He was singing with a band when he auditioned with the former New Zealand Broadcasting Corporation for a presenting role. Turned down, he says: "I thought, 'Bugger it, I'll get into broadcasting as a technician'."

And so he took a back route into the industry, being sent to Greymouth to train as a radio engineer in 1963. "I was 21. I thought Greymouth was the end of the world," he laughs.

He has acted in about 80 different productions over the years, starting out when he was offered an acting spot at the former Downstage Theatre in the mid-70s. Taking leave without pay from his radio presenting role, he eventually threw that in to focus on acting and being on stage. Musicals have been a passion, both here and overseas, and he has also featured in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors, 42nd Street and three Gilbert and Sullivan Savoy Operas.

"When I first heard my voice on the radio tape, I thought, 'That doesn't sound like me'. I don't think that anyone likes the sound of their own voice! But the fact that my voice has earned me a living all these years is a wonderful thing."

"My life has been like a ball in a ping-pong machine. When I look back at the press clippings, I think, 'That's amazing'."

Scott has battled his own share of dramas. In 2006, he went public when he received treatment for bowel cancer.

But he is an optimist, and instantly likeable, charming those he meets without any hint of ego, despite being labelled a Wellington icon by the Sister Act producer. In the cafe, a motorcyclist dressed in leathers wanders over. He recognises the broadcaster's voice from the late 1970s, when Scott presented an afternoon 2ZM radio show and played whole albums of the man's favourite bands.

"Thanks so much for coming over," Scott smiles, shaking his hand.

Sister Act is on at Wellington's Opera House from September 14 to 24. Book at ticketek.co.nz

