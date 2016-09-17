Edward Albee, Pulitzer-winning playwright and 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' author, dies at 88

ANTHONY JOHNSON Edward Albee, photographed in Sydney in 2010 aged 83, was one of the United States' most revered playwrights.

One of the United States' most revered playwrights, Edward Albee, died in his sleep at home in New York state on Friday. He was 88.

He was most famous for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, the searing portrait of a warring couple that opened on Broadway in 1962 and won a Tony for best play. The 1966 film adaptation starring Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor cemented Albee's international reputation.

His first play, The Zoo Story, opened in Berlin in 1959, on the same bill as a Samuel Beckett play, Krapp's Last Tape.

SUPPLIED Victoria Longley and William Zappa in s production of The Goat, Or Who Is Sylvia?

Between 1959 and 2007, he wrote more than 30 plays, including several stage adaptations of famous novels including Truman Capote's Breakfast at Tiffany's, and Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov. His last play, Me Myself and I, premiered in 2008.

He won three Pulitzer Prizes for drama, for A Delicate Balance (1967), Seascape (1975), and Three Tall Women (1994). Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf was selected for the prize in 1963 by the drama jury, but was overruled by the advisory committee who deemed the play too obscene. No drama prize was awarded that year.

Even towards the end of his life, Albee still took particular interest in productions of his plays around the world.

Getting the rights for the play was an involved process. The theatre had to supply information about the actors playing each role, the director and the designer of the production, as well as design sketches showing how it would look. Everything went through his agent for approval before the rights were granted.

Actor William Zappa appeared in the 2006 Belvoir St Theatre production of Albee's 2002 play The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?, about an architect who falls in love with a goat, and his wife who is deeply unimpressed. For the experienced actor, the play came with its own unique challenges.

"I said to director Marion Potts on the first day of rehearsal, 'The audience have to believe me, don't they? He's not pretending to be in love with a goat, this man is in love with a goat. Man, that's going to be really hard.'"

Zappa met Albee over lunch several years later, and was left with the impression of "a man riding an incredible wave of creativity for decades."

Albee said he wrote his plays in his head first. "He seemed certain of his need to have it all worked out in his head before he put it down on paper," says Zappa. "But then he was absolutely open to whatever changes the characters might bring to it."

The playwright said he never intended to merely shock with his work.

"Did I sit down and think, 'I must now write a play about something so outrageous that it will make people reconsider all their values, blah blah blah'? Of course not. No. I may have been aware while I was writing it that this may shake some people up, but that's fine. Bring it on."

He also gave his writing students some sage and characteristic advice.

"The two most important phrases a playwright can learn," he said, "are 'No' and 'Go f--- yourself'."

