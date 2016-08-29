Real Housewife Anne Batley Burton: 'We can all go up in one big fire'

SUPPLIED The Real Housewives Of Auckland's Anne Batley Burton: Mad about cats.

The Real Housewives Of Auckland's Anne Batley Burton hopes to have her body cremated with the ashes of her dead cats when she dies.

Unaired footage from the show has the champagne importer - who drinks the celebratory bubbles every day - revealing just how close she is to her beloved pussies.

"One day when I die, I expect all the cats' ashes to be there with me," she says. "So we can all go up in one big fire."

PETER MEECHAM Reporter Eleanor Black (left) enjoys a glass of bubbles with Real Housewives Anne Batley Burton and Gilda Kirkpatrick at Soul Bar on Auckland's Viaduct.

Batley Burton is clearly as passionate about her feline friends as she is about champagne - she is the chair of the New Zealand Cat Foundation and houses around 150 stray cats in her own home.

JASON DORDAY / FAIRFAX NZ The Real Housewives Of Auckland (L-R): Gilda Kirkpatrick, Julie Sloane, Anne Batley Burton, Angela Stone, Michelle Blanchard, Louise Wallace.

"All our personal cats, we get them cremated," she says. "They're just so special to us, they're just like little people."

After cremation, the cats' ashes sit in little wooden boxes on Batley Burton's mantelpiece.

The reality TV star told Daily Mail Australia that she has a "huge heart" when it comes to animals - "and in particular cats".

