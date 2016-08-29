Radio Sport's Martin Devlin threatens listener on air

Outspoken Radio Sport broadcaster Martin Devlin has launched an expletive-laden attack on a listener, live on his show.

After receiving a text from an unknown number, Devlin attempted to call the number on-air during the The Devlin Radio Show.

Returning from a news break shortly after 10am on Monday and clearly angered by the content of the text - which Devlin did not share - he threatened to track the person to his place of employment and give the same abuse back to them.

MICHAEL BRADLEY Martin Devlin: Not happy.

"I'm just going to ring a p.... b...., ladies and gentlemen," he said, before ranting for 2-3 minutes about the texter and abuse.

"I'll establish this really clearly ladies and gentlemen, if you're going to text and abuse people here at this radio station, I'm going to ring your boss and I'm going to point out to him or her that you have anger problems and exactly what you're doing," continued Devlin.

While his attempt to get the listener on the phone was unsuccessful, Devlin continued his rant repeatedly announcing the person's phone number to his audience.

Attempts from producers to calm him down seemed to be unsuccessful. Devlin declared on-air he wasn't worried if his rant would earn him the sack from his show.

"I'm not going to stop, Angus," he said, seemingly in response to an off-air plea from show producer Angus Mabey. "I'm sick of it!"

Comment is being sought from Radio Sport, Devlin and the anonymous texter.

Radio Sport fans have already supported Devlin with one saying: "the only way to stop the bully is to stand up to them".



@DevlinLive

Go Marty!!!

The only way to stop the bully (coward) is to stand up to them, roll around to their work and call them an effin C — Jason Uden (@farmerjase) August 28, 2016

@farmerjase @DevlinLive Yeah they hide behind anonymity, good to call them out. — Ra (@greycatwatching) August 29, 2016

What Devlin said:

"Coops, ring the guy [phone number read out], see if he answers his phone. Ring him now and put him on live OK?

"I'm just going to ring a p.... b.... ladies and gentlemen, who's not going to answer his phone. Wind the music down, ring this guy live OK? I'll establish this really clearly ladies and gentlemen, if you're going to text and abuse people here at this radio station, I'm going to ring your boss and I'm going to point out to him or her that you have anger problems and exactly what you're doing.

"The number is [phone number read out]. Answer the phone you girl. Put it on live mate. Put him on live. Answer the phone. Answer the phone. Answer the phone you b..... Answer the phone p.... b.... I hope you got a message on it. [Phone number read out]. If you're going to abuse me, you're going to get abused back pal. I've had enough of this.

"Answer the phone you girl! Answer the phone!"

"OK. Go to another radio station mate. Really? You're an adult. We can have a sports discussion [phone number read out]. The fact you won't answer your phone mate? The fact you won't answer your phone?

"I wanna come to your work and abuse you is what I'm going to do. I'm going to find out where you work and I'm going to walk in there and I'm going to say the same filth that you say to me, I'm going to say back. OK? This has got to stop ladies and gentlemen.

"This is a radio station. If I walk into a shop, and I don't get good service behind the counter, I don't 'F' and 'C' people. I may not choose to go back into that shop. Just because we work on the radio here gives you no right to abuse us. If you want to do this, well then you put your job on the line - girl. [phone number read out].

"I'm not going to stop Angus! Because I'm REALLY p..... off about this mate - I'm sick of it! I'll say it again. Suspend me and sack me now mate! [Phone number read out]. Answer your phone you girl. Or stop sending an abusive text. End of.

"We're talking league - Mack and Brad. Oh, do a privacy complaint, that'll be good because then we're going to know who you are. Mack and Brad, talking league. I'm over it people, I really am, I'm over this kind of stuff, eh."

