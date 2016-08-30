'Game of Thrones' star Carice van Houten, Aussie actor Guy Pearce become parents

HBO Carice Van Houten plays Melisandre in Game of Thrones.

Carice van Houten, who plays the red priestess Melisandre in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, has given birth to a baby boy.

The Dutch actress' manager in the Netherlands, Janey van Ierland, confirmed the birth of Monte Pearce in Amsterdam, but divulged few other details.

Van Ierland says Van Houten "had the baby last week and she is doing very well".

MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS Carice van Houten (right) with Game of Thrones co-stars Sophie Turner, Natalie Dormer and Liam Cunningham.

Van Houten's partner, Australian actor Guy Pearce, announced the birth with a tongue-in-cheek tweet on Monday: "A cute little package arrived and told us his name's Monte Pearce. We think we're gonna keep him. Placenta smoothie anyone?''

READ MORE:

* Who will end up on the Iron Throne?

* Sansa Stark snubbed at Emmys

* HBO publishes major spoiler

A cute little package arrived and told us his name's Monte Pearce. We think we're gonna keep him. Placenta smoothie anyone? @caricevhouten — Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) August 29, 2016

Van Houten's Game of Thrones character is a mysterious sorceress and the recipient of powerful visions. She joined the series in its second season.

Last month, she tweeted a photo of her pregnant tum, with the caption: "Almost don't fit in the mirror anymore."

Almost don't fit the mirror anymore @TheGuyPearce .. pic.twitter.com/Qdx7FKW72g — Carice van Houten (@caricevhouten) July 13, 2016

- AP