Did Mike Hosking just forget Carolyn Robinson's name?

TVNZ/ONDEMAND Seven Sharp hosts Mike Hosking and Toni Street.

Well, that's a bit awkward.

Mispronouncing a co-worker's name is bad enough, however making the blunder on live television is a whole lot worse.

During Monday night's broadcast of Seven Sharp, host Mike Hosking mispronounced reporter Carolyn Robinson's name, following a segment about the art of sword fighting.

Mike Hosking put his own unique twist on Carolyn Robinson's name on Monday night.

"I wasn't paying attention there because Caro was particularly pleased with her accent," Hosking laughed, immediately after Robinson's story aired.

READ MORE:

* Carolyn Robinson leaves TV3, and TV3 turns into Newshub

​* Carolyn Robinson recruited by Television New Zealand

* Carolyn spills the beans

* Tim Murphy: Hilary Barry's popularity would rival the Prime Minister's

"'Cah-ro', is it?" responded co-host Toni Street.

Hosking, seemingly oblivious to the slip up, continued making fun of Robinson's poorly-executed Spanish accent.

"What was that (accent)? Russian? Or Spanish?" the presenter asked.

Tonight @SevenSharp the art of sword fighting. Watch it. Or else... pic.twitter.com/AdX7hk8KwN — Carolyn Robinson (@MsCaroRob) 29 August 2016

Robinson, a former veteran TV3 presenter, announced in January that she would be leaving the network.

Prior to her departure, Robinson had been with TV3 for more than 15 years, serving as a presenter for the late news show Nightline, before going on to present 3News as the show's weekend anchor, and filling in for Hilary Barry on week nights.

Robinson also hosted the MediaWorks' consumer affairs show What's Really In Our Food.

At the time, the network said the mother of three was looking forward to "having her weekends back and spending them with family".

Instead, Robinson signed on with rival network TVNZ in July, filing in as a Seven Sharp reporter while reporter Matt Chisholm films the upcoming Survivor NZ on location in South America.

However despite host Hosking's muddled pronunciation, Robinson appears to be thoroughly enjoying her new TVNZ gig.

- Stuff