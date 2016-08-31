Real Housewives of Auckland: Another night out, another cat fight

OPINION: The claws came out again last night on The Real Housewives of Auckland. We were all invited to Anne's Pussy Galore party, an annual fundraiser she puts on to support her charity, The New Zealand Cat Foundation.

Now, cats are wonderful animals. But I don't do cats. I'm asthmatic and I'm also not great at remembering my inhaler. Of course, I didn't have it when I went in to visit Anne before the party. Forget those cats being scared of me. I was terrified I was going to have to leave Huapai by ambulance – not a good look!

I really wasn't keen on checking out Anne's 'pussy palace'. Believe me, the smell takes some getting used to. But, bless her, Anne keeps it quite wonderful. Let's face it, these pussies aren't going to be picked out by some adoring family. Some are missing ears because of cancer and others are blind and lame. Plus, they are nearly all pensioners.

But, thanks to Anne, these cats get a great home in the middle of an olive grove. They all have little fleecy blankets and toys, and the two bowls of food I put out looked alright.

So good on, Anne. You know what, if you love cats, I think that her charity is something you should support. She is doing an amazing thing. It's all about de-sexing them — so I'm all for that. Fewer cats. I'm not into cats running around, bringing you gifts like dead things.

I do love her fur coats though!

Back to the bash. Anne's house is something is special. Julia and I had a bit of laugh about some of the memorabilia; but mostly that was Julia stirring the pot. Watching the episode, I thought it was actually quite fair that she got it in the neck from Anne and Julia during that weird 'vampire' treatment.

Goose Creek is filled with wonderful memories for Anne, which I appreciate. It really reminded me of my aunt's house in England.

She had swans and lamps and trinkets everywhere like that. I'm just glad Anne didn't have the plastic covering the chairs! She didn't do that – so she did it with class. I love Anne, I love that she does her own thing and doesn't give a damn what anyone else thinks. Post-modern style can go to hell as far as she's concerned.

The two cat suits. It was pretty funny that Julia and Angela in the same costume. I don't know why they both wore the same.

Did they not call each other before they turned up? It was a bit hard for me not to say anything. Joan Rivers just took over. Bitch stole my look. I couldn't help being the fashion police and having a bit of fun with it … and saying who wore it better.

Of course, we couldn't go the night without a few catfights. I stepped in when I thought it was getting too heated with Gilda and Louise. You've got to stand up for your mates.

You can't call Gilda what Louise called her and not expect some fallout. I was also in Gilda's corner when Angela called her a little runt. Seriously, an upper cut would have crossed my mind too.

Pussies and punch ups – all just a normal night with the Real Housewives.

Things turned to cat wees for The Real Housewives of Auckland at Anne's Pussy Galore party.

