Newshub journalist Karen Rutherford in hospital after being hit by a car while riding her horse.

Still in hospital 11 days after a car crashed into her and her horse, Newshub journalist Karen Rutherford says she is "in a bit of a bad way" and awaits another possible operation.

Rutherford, the Newshub chief of staff, was hit by a driver as she rode her daughter's horse, George, along a rural road in Dairy Flat, north Auckland, on August 20th. The force of the impact threw her against the car's windscreen, and killed George the horse.

Rutherford's daughter Ella, 13, was riding another horse ahead of her mother, and dodged the oncoming car by centimetres.

"I'm in a bit of a bad way, my leg has almost been degloved and I have a lot of other injuries which I kept on the down-low as my in-laws are travelling and I don't want them to be worried and fly home," Rutherford told Stuff from hospital.

She said she feels lucky to be alive, "but wish I could say the same for beautiful George who basically died in Ella's 13-year-old arms."

The horse's leg was ripped "half off" on impact with the car, which sped unwaveringly towards the riders, Rutherford said.

In a tearful video posted on her private Facebook page Rutherford explained how she flew through the air and hit the car's windscreen with "almighty force" before landing in the dirt on the side of the road.

"But when I opened my eyes in that ditch, I just thought, wow, I'm alive, this is cool, I'm okay. And then the panic set in about [daughter] Ella and George [the horse] who didn't survive. But, you know what, that can be dealt with.

"I won't be wearing mini-skirts for a very long time. It's not pretty, but I have a leg, and you've got to be thankful for that."

In an earlier Facebook post she said she and Ella "went through hell and back, all because of the senseless actions of someone clearly not used to rural roads."

Rutherford said police had confirmed the driver that hit her was "a Chinese national on a student visa who just arrived in this country a few weeks ago."

Auckland police are still investigating the case and said it would take some time due to "the number of witnesses we have to interview and the fact one of them is seriously injured in hospital".

Rutherford has expressed concern about the number of crashes involving Asian drivers in New Zealand.

"It's in their hands now, we did nothing wrong and justice will be done, I hope," she said.

Official figures from the Ministry of Transport show foreign drivers caused 19 deaths last year, 113 serious injuries and 616 minor injuries - it is not reported how many of these are Asian drivers specifically.

A petition on www.ipetitions.com is calling for legislation requiring foreign drivers to pass a New Zealand drivers license before hitting our roads.

To date it has 3208 signatures and 1227 comments.

In her video Rutherford thanked her numerous well wishers.

