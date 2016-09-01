Coronation Street slammed for 'casual racism' with 'Kunta Kinte' joke

ITV Ofcom is investigating complaints that a scene in Coronation Street where Eva Price jokes about having "more roots than Kunta Kinte" is racist.

Long-running soap Coronation Street has come under fire after comments by a character have been called "racist" by outraged viewers.

According to British tabloid The Daily Mail, Monday night's episode in the UK included a scene where Eva "The Diva" Price, played by Catherine Tyldesley, visits Audrey Robert's hair salon to have her regrowth coloured.

"I have more roots than Kunta Kinte," says Price. "No idea who that is, by the way, just something my mum used to say."

Eva "The Diva" Price, played by Catherine Tyldesley, complaining that she's got "more roots than Kunta Kinte".

British broadcasting complaints authority Ofcom received more than 270 complaints about the dialogue, with many people also posting complaints on social media.

Kunta Kinte is the name of the main character in TV show Roots, which was recently remade by The History Channel and screened here on TV One, who is kidnapped in Gambia and sold into slavery.

History Channel British actor Malachi Kirby as Kunta Kinte in Roots (2016).

Some viewers said the line was racist in that it made light of slavery.

Yo @ITV So what's up with the cultural insensitivity on #Coronationstreet? "I got more Roots than Kunta Kinte" That's kinda racist... — Epic Mase RCG (@RedCloudGawd) August 29, 2016

ITV with blatant racism you know. Rah https://t.co/SLno09acW6 — TS (@Tezskii) August 30, 2016

So racism on Coronation Street and offensive joke about Cerebral Palsy on Emmerdale! Well done @ITV you kicking it out the park this week! — Local HeroJon Donnis (@JonDonnis) August 31, 2016

Middle aged white people commenting "not racist" RE coronation street, are you really that privileged that you cant recognise blatant racism — . (@_niaxmh) August 31, 2016

ITV, the makers of Coronation Street, have apologised, "if this dialogue has caused offence".

Kiwi audiences will get to make up their own mind when it screens here, which won't be for some months.

