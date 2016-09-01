Coronation Street slammed for 'casual racism' with 'Kunta Kinte' joke
Long-running soap Coronation Street has come under fire after comments by a character have been called "racist" by outraged viewers.
According to British tabloid The Daily Mail, Monday night's episode in the UK included a scene where Eva "The Diva" Price, played by Catherine Tyldesley, visits Audrey Robert's hair salon to have her regrowth coloured.
"I have more roots than Kunta Kinte," says Price. "No idea who that is, by the way, just something my mum used to say."
British broadcasting complaints authority Ofcom received more than 270 complaints about the dialogue, with many people also posting complaints on social media.
Some viewers said the line was racist in that it made light of slavery.
Yo @ITV So what's up with the cultural insensitivity on #Coronationstreet? "I got more Roots than Kunta Kinte" That's kinda racist...— Epic Mase RCG (@RedCloudGawd) August 29, 2016
ITV with blatant racism you know. Rah https://t.co/SLno09acW6— TS (@Tezskii) August 30, 2016
So racism on Coronation Street and offensive joke about Cerebral Palsy on Emmerdale! Well done @ITV you kicking it out the park this week!— Local HeroJon Donnis (@JonDonnis) August 31, 2016
Middle aged white people commenting "not racist" RE coronation street, are you really that privileged that you cant recognise blatant racism— . (@_niaxmh) August 31, 2016
ITV, the makers of Coronation Street, have apologised, "if this dialogue has caused offence".
Kiwi audiences will get to make up their own mind when it screens here, which won't be for some months.
- Stuff