Coronation Street slammed for 'casual racism' with 'Kunta Kinte' joke

ITV

Ofcom is investigating complaints that a scene in Coronation Street where Eva Price jokes about having "more roots than Kunta Kinte" is racist.

Long-running soap Coronation Street has come under fire after comments by a character have been called "racist" by outraged viewers. 

According to British tabloid The Daily Mail, Monday night's episode in the UK included a scene where Eva "The Diva" Price, played by Catherine Tyldesley, visits Audrey Robert's hair salon to have her regrowth coloured. 

"I have more roots than Kunta Kinte," says Price. "No idea who that is, by the way, just something my mum used to say."

Eva "The Diva" Price, played by Catherine Tyldesley, complaining that she's got "more roots than Kunta Kinte".

Eva "The Diva" Price, played by Catherine Tyldesley, complaining that she's got "more roots than Kunta Kinte".

British broadcasting complaints authority Ofcom received more than 270 complaints about the dialogue, with many people also posting complaints on social media. 

READ MORE:
Guy Williams: The quiet racism of New Zealand
Diversity outcry is 'racist to whites', says nominee Charlotte Rampling
Hollywood's biggest racial casting controversies

Kunta Kinte is the name of the main character in TV show Roots, which was recently remade by The History Channel and screened here on TV One, who is kidnapped in Gambia and sold into slavery. 
British actor Malachi Kirby as Kunta Kinte in Roots (2016).
History Channel

British actor Malachi Kirby as Kunta Kinte in Roots (2016).

Some viewers said the line was racist in that it made light of slavery. 

Ad Feedback

ITV, the makers of Coronation Street, have apologised, "if this dialogue has caused offence".

Kiwi audiences will get to make up their own mind when it screens here, which won't be for some months.

 

 

 

 

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
Ad Feedback
special offers