Kiwi mime Sam Wills makes it to America's Got Talent finals

Performing as a mime going by the name Tape Face - formerly known as The Boy With Tape On His Face - Wills won the fan vote to advance.

"I wasn't expecting you to be the number one pick," acerbic judge Simon Cowell said. "But I am thrilled that you are in the final. You are nuts and I'm looking forward to seeing what you do next."

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Kiwi mime Tape Face's performance included an audience member, balloons and staple guns.

The performance that got Tape Face through involved balloons, staple guns and an audience member.

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Kiwi Sam Wills aka Tape Face performing on America's Got Talent.

Wills, from Canterbury, received a unanimous "yes" from all of the judges after his debut on the show in June.

Wills won The Press People's Choice Award at the World Buskers Festival in 2008.

The Boy with Tape on his Face show developed from there, and he has sold out shows around the world.

He will perform again at the America's Got Talent finals on September 13.

- Stuff