Kiwi mime Sam Wills makes it to America's Got Talent finals
Kiwi mime artist Sam Wills has reached the final round on America's Got Talent TV show.
Performing as a mime going by the name Tape Face - formerly known as The Boy With Tape On His Face - Wills won the fan vote to advance.
"I wasn't expecting you to be the number one pick," acerbic judge Simon Cowell said. "But I am thrilled that you are in the final. You are nuts and I'm looking forward to seeing what you do next."
The performance that got Tape Face through involved balloons, staple guns and an audience member.
Wills, from Canterbury, received a unanimous "yes" from all of the judges after his debut on the show in June.
Wills won The Press People's Choice Award at the World Buskers Festival in 2008.
The Boy with Tape on his Face show developed from there, and he has sold out shows around the world.
He will perform again at the America's Got Talent finals on September 13.
