TVNZ are to air what they promise is a fresh examination of the Scott Watson murder case which will argue that Watson never received a fair trial.

Watson was convicted of the New Year's Day 1998 murders of Olivia Hope and Ben Smart, who were never seen again after boarding a yacht in the Marlborough Sounds.

Watson has always maintained his innocence, most recently in a North and South interview from prison, and the case has remained in the public eye.

Doubt: The Scott Watson Case, will air as part of Sunday Theatre on October 2, and says it will "re-examine the case from a fresh perspective" and the presenter, Massey University law professor Chris Gallavin will argue Watson is a victim of miscarriage because the investigation and trial were unfair.



North and South writer Mike White was originally to front the drama, but withdrew and was replaced by Gallavin, who said last year that Watson would need to "pull a rabbit out of the hat" to receive a royal pardon.

The makers, Production Shed TV, received more than $1 million from NZ On Air to make the docu-drama, angering friends of the Hope and Smart families.

When the programme was announced, a friend of Smart's mother wrote to broadcasting minister Amy Adams and NZ On Air, saying: "The local community is outraged by the abuse of taxpayer's money ... This fictional documentary will continue to sensationalise for public viewing and TV ratings."

NZ On Air said at the time the programme offered an opportunity to "explore the facts, with a new perspective that has not been heard before".

Production Shed say the programme will include key witnesses speaking publicly for the first time about what they saw, will reconsider forensic evidence and re-examine two of the key elements of the case: The so-called "mystery man" and "mystery ketch" – the boat some say they saw Hope and Smart on a day after Watson is alleged to have killed them.

TVNZ's publicity for the show says "18 years later, are the evidential threads still strong enough to support a safe and fair conviction?".

Vigils were held in Blenheim and Christchurch earlier this month for Watson, angering friends of Hope and Smart.

