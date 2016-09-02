'Magic Michelle': Magic Mike gets all-female spoof

TheEllenShow/YouTube The Magic Michelle sketch was released ahead of The Ellen Show's 14th season premiere.

Jenna Dewan Tatum has spoofed her husband Channing Tatum's male stripper film Magic Mike for a hilarious TV skit.

The US actor teamed up with Chrissy Teigen and Olivia Munn to film the Magic Michelle sketch for comedian Ellen DeGeneres' US chat show.

In a preview clip ahead of Ellen's 14th season premiere on Sept 6, DeGeneres said following the success of Melissa McCarthy's summer hit Ghostbusters and the upcoming Ocean's Eleven remake, it only made sense for her guest Channing Tatum to create an all-female version of Magic Mike – but this time with uncoordinated strippers.

TheEllenShow/YouTube Jenna Dewan Tatum dons a schoolgirl outfit for the spoof character Peppermint.

In the skit video, a narrator says: "You've seen Magic Mike, now get ready for the other half. Introducing Magic Michelle!"

Olivia, who appeared in the first Magic Mike film, is introduced as Honeydew and strategically holds two melons in front of her oversized fake breasts. Holding a tray full of drinks, she says: "You look thirsty", but her bosom knocks over the glasses, to which she says: "You still look thirsty".

Channing's wife Jenna dons a schoolgirl outfit for her character, Peppermint, while new mum Chrissy appears as Linda Peterson, and tackles a stripper pole unsuccessfully. Ellen is the titular Magic Michelle and she shows off her moves to Ginuwine's Pony, the steamy R&B song Channing danced to in the blockbuster franchise.

TV mogul and Oscar nominee Oprah Winfrey also makes an "appearance" – her face is superimposed onto a scantily clad dancer's body.

"They've got all the right moves, and a two-and-a-half star rating on (business review site) Yelp," the unseen narrator adds.

"This fall, Hillary (Clinton) isn't the only one bringing women to the polls."

