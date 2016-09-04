Ten years on Steve Irwin's legacy remains in safe hands

FAIRFAX Bob Irwin is set to release a much anticipated autobiography, revealing he found a letter from his son Steve praising his parents.

Ten years ago, Terri Irwin lost the love of her life.

The very public tragedy of her husband Steve's death played out on the front pages of magazines and newspapers, on TV bulletins and in the public discourse.

Publicly his family put on a brave face. His daughter Bindi, just eight at the time, read a moving tribute to her dad at his public memorial at Australia Zoo, Terri walked through the home they had created on Beerwah's Sunshine Coast with Ray Martin and spoke of her life with the crocodile hunter. Privately, she was breaking.

Terri and Steve Irwin sharing their madcap affection for the natural world.

Ten years on, the Irwin family has just returned from their annual pilgrimage to the Steve Irwin Wildlife reserve. There they each reflected on the enormous tragedy they endured and the change it brought to all of their lives.

Newspix Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin with his wife Terri Irwin, and daughter Bindi Irwin, and a baby crocodile at Australia Zoo in Queensland.

For Terri, the immediate impact was the knowledge that she faced another lifetime without Steve in her life.

"I remember thinking when he died, 'I am 42, I could live another 40 years or more,'" she says.

Newspix Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin and his wife, Terri Irwin in 1993.

"I could do another 40 years without Steve."

The couple, who met through a chance encounter in 1991 and fell immediately in love, married just eight months later.

They filmed their first documentary on their honeymoon and even at that early stage they had big plans for their lives together.

John Selkirk 02092002/ Steve and Terri Irwin at Auckland today to promote their new movie Crocodile Hunter. Story Bess. Photo, John Selkirk

"Steve and I made a deal when we got married that whatever we profited from what we were doing we would put back into conservation," she says.

For four years they made no money, but when the documentaries they were making got picked up in the US, suddenly their fortunes changed.

The boy from Beerwah was a big deal and the profits they were making through their growing Sunshine Coast Zoo and lucrative television deals was all being poured back into their conversation efforts.

WILL BURGESS Australia's Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin shortly before his death in 2006.

Despite their lives changing completely, their desire to change the world didn't.

"Suddenly [Steve] became a big deal on the world stage, but he never, ever changed his ethics," Terri says.

When he died, on September 4, 2006, the easy path for Terri would have been to take her children back to her home in America and raise them in relative anonymity in Oregon.

FRED PROUSER/REUTERS Australian Steve Irwin, host of the television program The Crocodile Hunter poses as he arrives as a guest at the premiere of the new film Master and Commander The Far Side of the World in 2003.

Terri is a determined woman and that was never an option that was before her.

"I didn't anticipate, at 42 years old, I would be at the helm of everything we created," she says.

"That was the sad surprise. But I have really tried to step up.

ANIMAL PLANET Steve Irwin was killed in 2006. Photo: Animal Planet

"I am doing the level best that I can, and for as long as I draw breath I hope I am able to make things a little bit better with the world."

With the tragedy 10 years behind her, Terri says she still feels the loss of Steve every single day, but she chooses to be thankful for what she had rather than focus on what she has lost.

"I am still really, really sad," she says, the still-thick American accent and wide smile breaking momentarily.

GETTY IMAGES Bindi Irwin with her mum Terri and friend Wes Mannion (R) at the Steve Irwin's memorial service at Australia Zoo September 20, 2006

"We were lucky to have this great relationship.

"But in the end, I got my happily ever after. We had a great marriage and a great adventure and I choose that to be my perspective rather than spending every day wishing he was here."

That, almost obsessive, drive to find something positive in even the most negative of situations is something she has passed on to her children.

Getty Happier times: Bindi, brother Robert, Terri and Bob Irwin in 2007.

Bindi Irwin was incredibly young when she lost her "hero". At just eight she experienced a sadness that children shouldn't.

But with the help of her mother she was able to gradually move on and find her happiness again.

"Mum came up with this really great game when dad passed away," Bindi says.

DEMELZA ANDREOLI Terri Irwin with koala

"She said, 'Every day we are going to find our favourite part of the day.' It was this little game but it developed into this huge life lesson.

"We would sit down over dinner or whatever and she would ask us what our favourite part of the day was.

"Some days we would have three or four favourite parts, other days when we were sad it might be something like having a warm shower or laying on the grass.

REUTRES Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, poses at the G'Day USA: Australia Week 2007.

"She was actually helping to instil in us, subconsciously, to look for the good parts of the day. Now we just tend to focus and dwell on the good parts of the day."

Terri and Steve's son Robert was just three when he lost his father.

Sitting by the campfire on the Steve Irwin Wildlife reserve looking through photographs he has shot during his visit, he is surrounded by people who knew his dad well.

Sahlan Hayes Terri and Bindi Irwin in 2014: I was one of the ones who speculated whether the Irwin legacy would soon come to an end – and I was wrong.

April, who has worked for the Irwin family for years, pauses as she walks past.

"He looks so much like Steve, it's uncanny," she says.

Over Robert's shoulder is the iconic photo of Steve holding a crocodile and smiling at the camera.

She isn't wrong.

As he ventures towards his teens, Robert's personality is beginning to evolve into the person he is going to be.

He loves mountain bike riding, he has never met a lizard he didn't like and he is happiest when he is as close to nature as he can be.

He is also becoming an expert wildlife photographer, just like his dad.

"It's really cool," he says.

"I didn't know this when I first started getting interested in photography, but my dad was a really amazing photographer as well.

"It was only when I told mum I wanted to do more wildlife photography that she told me and showed me some of the photos dad had taken."

He is very aware of his role now in continuing the family legacy of documenting amazing wildlife experiences and it is one he is excited to share.

But he is also aware of how important capturing the memories he has while he is making them.

"It's a great opportunity because I can carry on in his footsteps and document incredible wildlife," he says.

"The other really cool thing in terms of how my whole life has been documented and how much of my dad's life was documented, if you ever forget something or a memory starts to fade you can press rewind and relive these amazing memories.

"It's a great way to remember dad and enjoy those memories."

With one of her children entering adulthood and the other not far away, Terri has a moment to reflect on the types of people they are becoming.

And she is, justifiably, incredibly proud of the way she has managed to raise them both in Steve's image.

"I love 'em so much it's crazy and I am so proud of them," she says.

"I think they are beyond amazing.

"Both Bindi and Robert are so much more accomplished and aware of everything around them and more mature and beautiful kids than I ever was at that age."

This month, Terri and Robert head off overseas to visit conservation work the zoo is involved in around the world, Bindi will stay behind to make sure everything at the zoo continues to run smoothly.

And it would seem that the legacy Steve left behind for Terri is just as safely in the hands now of his children.

- Stuff