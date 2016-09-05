US sports anchor freaks out as alligator thrashes in his hands

Sports anchor Steve Burton lost his cool in a big way when the young gator flailed during an interview taping.

A journalist holding an alligator on live television is a recipe for crocodile tears and so it proved for one unfortunate US sports anchor.

WBZ-TV's Steve Burton was taping an interview with reptile expert Michael Ralbovsky when the alligator started flailing in his hands.

Burton, who became more than a little flustered, posted a short clip on Twitter saying his life flashed before his eyes.

My life flashed before my eyes when an alligator and a crocodile met. Tune in Sunday night on Sports Final. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/ZVnavlvukY — STEVE BURTON (@STEVEBURTONWBZ) September 1, 2016

CBS Boston reported that the alligator became skittish because it spotted a crocodile that was also on stage.

WBZ-TV Sports anchor Steve Burton was in no danger as the alligator's mouth was muzzled throughout.

However, Ralbovsky told Huffington Post the alligator was simply tired of being held.

