Rachel Hunter gets psychic advice from the Kardashians' favourite medium

E Channel / YouTube The young clairvoyant can feel a presence inside the supermodel's house--but is it anything for Rachel to worry about?

Rachel Hunter believes her house is haunted - but all the ghost wants to do is hang out and talk renovations.

The Kiwi supermodel turned TV star talks hauntings with the Kardashians' favourite clairvoyant Tyler Henry in a new episode of Hollywood Medium.

Hollywood Medium follows pyschic-to-the-stars Henry, 20, as he visits the homes of Hollywood's rich and moderately famous to do psychic readings.

Rachel Hunter says her house is haunted.

Henry's clients include the Kardashians, Amber Rose and ex-NBA star John Salley. Now New Zealand's own Rachel Hunter has joined the illustrious list.

Maarten de Boer/GETTY IMAGES Hollywood Medium's Tyler Henry is a seer to the stars, including New Zealand's Rachel Hunter.

In a deleted scene from Hunter's episode of Hollywood Medium, Henry claims to "sense a presence" when he visits the former supermodel in her Los Angeles home.

"There is some susceptibility to activity in this house, but it's in the other room," Henry tells a wide-eyed Hunter, who wants to know who the presence is.

Henry says it has been in the house for some time. The "presence", which Henry reckons is male, could even be a Kiwi bloke; all it wants to talk about is renovations. It tells Henry that Hunter has made some changes to the haunted area, including removing a wall.

Supplied Rachel Hunter's Los Angeles house might have been haunted by a spiritual "presence", Hunter believes.

Hunter confesses this isn't the first time she's had dealings with the paranormal. "I've had to deal with this before, in quite an unfriendly situation. This one just wants to hang out, really," she says.

"I can understand if people are afraid, but don't they live everywhere?" Hunter says.

Despite the friendly nature of her resident "presence", Hunter tells Henry she is thinking about moving.

BEVAN READ/stuff.co.nz Tyler Henry, the star of Hollywood Medium, talks about how the show came about.

"I have been juggling where I want to live. I see too many signs that I need to move, and I have a huge emotional attachment to this house, so that's why I'm like, should I be moving from this houseThe show says Hunter put her house on the market three months after the reading.

The Hunter episode is also notable for the young Henry not actually knowing why Hunter is famous.

It's left to his mum, who picks him up from the reading session, to get excited.

Watch the full clip below:

