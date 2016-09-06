Verity's 'kiss' gaffe live on Paul Henry

A live, on-air slip of the tongue had Verity Johnson a tad red faced and Paul Henry in stitches this week.

While helping Henry to promote the morning show's mug merchandise, it seems Johnson wanted to say one could "kiss" Henry's face on the mug everyday, but accidentally swapped the "k" for a "p".

Johnson was quickly interrupted with Henry's delighted cackle as he said, "You can p... in the mug!".

Verity Johnson made an on-air gaff live from the social media bunker on Paul Henry.

"Fantastic Verity, love you dearly, we'll get someone else to do her job," he quipped, while Johnson took the gaff in her stride.

It's not the first time the two have shared a funny moment on air.

Last month, Henry and Johnson shared their experiences being overweight children at school.

But any chances of a heart-felt, kumbaya moment were dashed when Henry's wit shone through at the last minute.

Henry and Johnson also seem to share an affinity for weird inventions, like the time they shared a laugh at Johnson's expense as she tried to use a coffee mug which stirs its contents without a spoon.

But Henry was also quick to stick up for his social media journalist when she shared her experience of being verbally abused by a woman on the street.

"It's part of the rich tapestry of life," Henry reassured Johnson.

"And if that woman is watching or listening now, you know, how does Verity look at the moment, how does Verity sound at the moment? That's what I'd like to know."

- Stuff