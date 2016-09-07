Real Housewives of Auckland: Louise has her say about Julia, house hunting and digging for gold

BRAVO/MEDIAWORKS The Real Housewives of Auckland discuss sex toys.

OPINION: Another week, another Housewife binge! Plenty of action, drama, sarcasm and sex!

The show kicks off with Angela house-hunting. Not just any old shack….oh no! Something with a price tag in the sevens…millions that is.

Angela always said she wanted to be Oprah; well, she must be earning similar dosh to be in that property bracket! She is immediately captivated by the bath. They don't have those in Christchurch….not plus size, anyway.

Louise: old money and proud of it.

Meanwhile, Lea tries to make a getaway by sneaking off into the lift, only to get stuck and cut off at the pass. She is "rescued" by Angela and no doubt taken home for a night of bread and water and banishment to the dog kennel.

Julia: "Louise is a backstabbing b*tch!"

Angela says she'll "think about it" and leaves the real estate agent wondering how yet another tyre-kicker got away.

I ask Julia and Michelle to an acting workshop for a bit of tension relief. Julia is still smarting from her neck procedure and some of the comments concerning her digging for gold.

Somehow she's got it into her head (or neck) that I started that conversation whereas, from memory, it was Little Doll.

JASON DORDAY / FAIRFAX NZ The Real Housewives of Auckland: best frenemies.

Anyway, things start to go tits up when Julia accuses my breasts of being immobile. Better than having boobs that look like socks filled with wet sand, I say!

She then alarms the drama teacher by calling me a "back-stabbing b*tch". Next, Julia tries to make out I really don't like Gilda. She wishes. Anyway, it's all gone to hell in a handcart so I exit stage left.

Michelle and Angela have decided to meet at Cibo so that Michelle can give her some spanx. Aside from that, Michelle suggests it might be a good idea for Angela to send some flowers to Gilda and try to get things off on a better footing.

supplied Is Lea okay? Some of the Housewives are concerned for Angela's PA.

Michelle can't wait to see her bestie and tell her about Julia's blow-up at drama class and her coffee meeting with Angela.

She warns Gilda that Angela is planning a rapprochement. Accordingly, Gilda signs up for some kick boxing classes.

Angela, Lea and Little Doll meet for coffee. The day has started in disaster as Lea tried to make her escape in Angela's car but Angela arranged for someone to crash head-on into the little Frenchy, successfully immobilising both her and the car.

supplied Old-money Anne is not impressed by Julia's sex toy collection.

Little Doll smells a rat and decides to speak to Lea in code.

Angela has never heard this language before and asks Anne to teach her, but Anne says she learned it when she was fighting for the Resistance and it is reserved for Dames of Champagne.

Lea says she is Les Miserables and begs Anne to rescue her. Anne says she'd like to help but she needs to get home to Cuddly Bear to perform their tried and true ritual called "Wang Dang Doodle".

Gilda and Angela meet at a secret location. Gilda has perfected the art of the stare. She needs say nothing. After a while, Angela is hypnotised and immobilised.

She promises to bring the "real" Angela to the table at their next meeting. Gilda leaves and Angela ponders on what might have been.

Cut to Julia's vineyard at Matakana where she is having an "at home" to show off her pad. Married couples need only apply. Julia has invited me even though she thinks I'm a stuck-up b*tch.

She probably thinks I won't have the balls to turn up. But Scotty and I bite the bullet and sweep into the party.

I think I'm there to admire Michael's organ. Talking of which, Julia decides to loosen things up by parading her sex toys, starting with Michael's cock ring. Little Doll is horrified but it doesn't prevent her from caressing it with unbridled fascination.

The episode finishes with Anne discussing the habits of the nouveau riche, including their sexual proclivities and thanking God she was born with money and class!

