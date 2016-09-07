Golf and a parasailing donkey: Peter Williams signs off from Breakfast

TVNZ The clock is wound back to 1998, and some very 90s graphics, for TVNZ’s veteran broadcaster.

After 18 years of 4am starts, Peter Williams has said goodbye to Breakfast.

The veteran newsreader had his final morning on TVNZ's morning current affairs show on Wednesday.

Williams' colleagues sent him off with a reel of highlights from his time as a newsreader on Breakfast.

SUPPLIED Peter Williams has read his last bulletin on Breakfast.

They included a segment involving Williams combining two of his passions - golf and presenting television - in a story about golf trick shots.

READ MORE:

* TVNZ Breakfast set to dump veteran news broadcaster Peter Williams

* Mastermind host Peter Williams talks about why he collapsed at the gym

* TVNZ's Breakfast show hosts Rawdon Christie and Nadine Chalmers-Ross reportedly given the chop

TVNZ It's Peter's last day on Breakfast, so his colleagues are finding some gems from the archives.

Another highlight was a story about a parasailing donkey where the newsreader was unable to keep a straight face.

Williams said he had been on Breakfast for 18 years, "on and off".

He leaves the show as part of a reshuffle that has also seen incumbent co-hosts Rawdon Christie and Nadine Chalmers-Ross given the chop.

Christie seemed to poke fun at the changes when he joked that Williams would probably be back on Breakfast in "ten minutes".

This week is also Christie's last week, and he said the departures made it a "sad week" on Breakfast. Christie will finish on Friday.

He and Chalmers-Ross are due to be replaced by Hilary Barry and Jack Tame from September 19. Williams will be replaced as newsreader on the show by Daniel Faitaua.

Unlike Christie and Chalmers-Ross, Williams isn't leaving TVNZ altogether - he'll stay on with the broadcaster as weekend newsreader.

- Stuff