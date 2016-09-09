Friday Night Bites' Perlina Lau: 'We're three female Asians doing comedy'

Flat3 Productions Perlina Lau of Friday Night Bites (TVNZ On Demand from September 16) shares her best and worst Friday nights.

A new comedy web series created by and starring three creative Kiwi-Chinese women is themed around one of the most social nights of the week.

Called Friday Night Bites, the show is the brainchild of actress and producer Perlina Lau, Ally Xue, an optometrist, and JJ Fong, who played Step Dave's perpetually grumpy Betty.

Here the trio play exaggerated versions of themselves doing various activities on Fridays. The show's storylines are inspired by real-life events.

Perlina Lau is one of the stars and creators of new local comedy web series, Friday Night Bites.

Local actors Robbie Magasiva (Wentworth), Lisa Chappell (McLeod's Daughters) and Harry McNaughton (Shortland Street) are just some of Friday Night Bites' guest stars.

Ally Xue, Perlina Lau and JJ Fong appear in Friday Night Bites

Funded by NZ On Air, the show was filmed around Auckland.

"We've got one where it's just us driving around," says Lau.

"The whole episode is filmed in a car because one of our characters has lost her car so we're trying to drop her at the car but she doesn't remember where she's parked. The tickets for a movie premiere are in her car so we can't go to this event unless we physically find her car."

Six years ago Lau, Xue and Fong became friends when they appeared in a comedy play together.

Friday Night Bites is their second web series. Their first was Flat3, a comedy in which they played three flatmates.

"We're three Asians – three female Asians – and we're doing comedy so we've ticked all the minority boxes there is possibly to tick. I don't know if you can get any more minority than that," says Lau.

"That was definitely one point of difference. We didn't set out because we were three Asian girls who said 'Hey let's do comedy'. It just happened that we worked on a play together and we liked each other's style."

Yet there was another reason the women decided to make this show.

"We wanted the content to reflect us," says Lau, who along with Fong was born in New Zealand. (Xue's birth country is China.)

"We grew up here, we've got mixed race friends, yes we're Chinese but we're also very Kiwi as well so our experiences are very similar to that of most New Zealanders. So we thought 'Well that's another layer'.

"You don't get to see a lot (of that) on screen as well because a lot of characters have just moved over from overseas or they're foreigners.

"There is a kind of hole where one group aren't represented and that's the first and second generation."

Friday Night Bites streams on TVNZ OnDemand from September 16.

- TV Guide