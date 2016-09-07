Jack Tame: Breakfast will give me a normal life

When Breakfast came knocking, it was a wake-up call for Jack Tame, Television New Zealand's man in New York for the past five years.

"It would be fair to say I have not been living a life of great balance the last few years," he says from New York, just eight hours after returning from a month at the Rio Olympics.

"I spend a large part of my life on the road working obscure hours and, as much as I love my job and cherish being a correspondent, my life as it is doesn't leave much space for anyone else. As wonderful as it is when you are young and single and have no responsibilities, I just don't think it's a sustainable existence.

"It's funny, knowing full well the hours that the Breakfast team has to do, that I still feel moving to Breakfast will give me a more normal life."

However, Jack's initial stay on Breakfast will be a short one. He is returning to the US after two weeks to cover the Presidential elections.

"I think it is important to everyone involved to have me over here for the election. It is the single biggest story of the year and, if Donald Trump is elected President, it could be the story of the decade," he says, adding his live updates will feature on Breakfast.

He is fully aware of what his new job entails, having cut his teeth as a reporter on Breakfast as Christchurch correspondent more than a decade ago. Ironically, the show's host then was his soon-to-be-rival Paul Henry.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say I owed a lot to Paul. He was very encouraging to me and lots of other reporters, when I was first on Breakfast," Jack says. "I admire Paul as a broadcaster, but I think we are different broadcasters."

He describes his pairing with Hilary as a refreshing alternative to Paul.

Despite extensive media analysis, Jack doesn't think the morning shows are any more competitive than other news programmes.

"I actually think competition is a really good thing and probably brings out the best in talent and producers," Jack says, adding the new Breakfast team is not looking to "out-Paul Henry Paul Henry".

Jack thinks many people seriously under-estimate the demanding nature of breakfast television.

"It's tough to come in every single day and do three hours of live TV when you can never be sure what's going to happen and you are doing it at a time in the morning when most people are dragging their heels around home, stumbling about and stubbing their toe," he explains.

"You've got to be bright, energetic and you've got to be over all manner of issues and events. In terms of me being in the seat, I'm honestly not thinking about it too much. I don't feel any sense of pressure because I can only do my best."

