Real Housewives: We all share in the shame

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ A more cynical bunch of hideous vamps would be hard to find.

OPINION: Any commentary on a dead duck such as the abysmal Real Housewives of Auckland invites condemnation every bit as deserved and vociferous as that levelled at the programme itself.

It's entirely correct to say that any attention directed at this lame, vile show only plays right into the hands of its makers. It gives the programme's creators the ability to say, "Look what a stir we have caused. Even public intellectuals are talking about us".

Indisputably, any commentary on this virulent slime gives it a little more credibility and unpaid for publicity. Of course the people behind it can't care what sort of garbage they produce, as long as it gets attention. People will watch, advertisers will be happy and the programme will make money.

BRAVO/MEDIAWORKS Who did you call cynical?

So, if we are going to kill off excrescences like this, the best strategy is just to ignore the things in the hope advertisers and viewers will run for the hills.

READ MORE:

* Real Housewives of Auckland's French PA mystery solved﻿

* RHOAKL star Anne Batley-Burton: at my place

* Real Housewives of Auckland delivers endless awkward drama

* Recap: RHOAKL Episode 3 - 'the best Pussy Galore party ever'

* Recap: RHOAKL episode 2 - 'This is Gilda's town'

* Recap: RHOAKL episode 1 - 'Sweetie, get over it!'

* Real Housewives of Auckland: drama spills off-screen

But such a strategy needs a coordinated effort from everyone who the programme seeks to inveigle. Everyone needs to be on board, including all the media outlets, advertisers and pressure groups, to ensure a great wall of silence can be erected against such invasive trash.

Unfortunately the cat is out of the bag. The enemy has landed and is spreading out over the countryside. All we can to do is lob the odd verbal grenade at the advance in the hope we will disrupt the supply line.

None of us should pretend we are not complicit in preparing the ground for the invasion. In fact subversives have been hard at work. Some of the most shameful behaviour is from media organisations like my own which bolster the programme by covering its every mutation and diseased growth as though they somehow represent legitimate entertainment news.

We should instead be isolating such drivel like the contagious disease it is. Rather than dignify it with a single precious word we should be working hard behind the lines to scupper it. But it is too late. We can only gleefully record its demise.

You know, I get what Real Housewives is trying to do. I know we are supposed to hate its characters and be appalled by their shallowness, narcissism and foolishness. I can see how that might be entertaining for some – nobody I know – if done well.

Normally reality rorts like The Bachelor and New Zealand's Next Top Model, which I watch only for professional reasons, leave me squirming in an agony tantamount to having an electrical current attached to my sensitive bits.

But Real Housewives, this new nadir in New Zealand television, when I exposed myself to it this week in the line of duty, just left me strangely cold and utterly disheartened. It was as though it had sucked the life out of me. Real Housewives is not funny, clever, entertaining or scandalous. It is contrived, badly scripted and unforgivably stupid. In other words, just terrible television.

Instead of arousing righteous scorn for the misshapen, garishly painted dolls it trots out as its characters, it prompts only sadness and pity. A more pathetic, artificial, hideous, wooden bunch of vampish wretches would be hard to find.

It would be bad enough if these women and their awful men just gave rich people a bad name. But the rot spreads further. They make you despair not only for women in general – where are the feminists when you need them? – but for the entire human race. Had I been watching the other night with my finger on the trigger of a nuclear device to end human existence, I would have been sorely tempted.

By far the worst thing about Real Housewives is that making the show is clearly an endeavour in which people have invested time and money. We have to assume that what they lack in good sense they make up for in skills such as raising money, persuading people to do things and logistical abilities.

So we have reasonably intelligent if morally vacuous people producing a show for the stupid, because only the very dumb would watch this pap.

I know this will make me sound elitist. But sorry, someone has to say it. People shouldn't be fed garbage just because they can't recognise it.

I can't imagine why anybody would want to be associated with this programme and why somebody did not look at the rough cuts, take them home and incinerate them.

There are really only two scenarios. One is that everyone involved bursts out laughing in a cynical, sick kind of way as soon as the cameras are switched off. What chumps and schmucks their viewers and advertisers are, they must think.

Or, being arts graduates, they might actually think they are producing entertainment, perhaps social drama or documentary. I'm not sure which scenario is worse.

- Stuff