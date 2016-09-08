Reporter Tova O'Brien ties the knot in London

INSTAGRAM/TOVAOBRIEN Kiwi reporter Tova O'Brien has wed Nathan Hickey in London.

She reports on serious and sombre subjects daily but Tova O'Brien enjoyed some wedding day bliss this week when she married in London.

The Newshub Europe correspondent shared a snap with her social media followers on Thursday of herself and new husband, Nathan Hickey, as they walked hand in hand on their wedding day.

O'Brien and Hickey, a drummer in the Wellington heavy metal band Beastwars, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at London's Islington Town Hall

3News.co.nz 3News reporter Tova O'Brien has tied the knot in London.

O'Brien wore a pale, powder blue Kate Sylvester dress while Hickey wore a royal blue suit with a red rose buttonhole to match his new wife's bouquet and nail polish.

Former Newshub reporter Jesse Peach was also featured in the wedding snap.

O'Brien, who recently reported from Italy during te aftermath of the devastating earthquakes, was arrested in October 2015 for using a camera outside the Chris Cairns perjury trial in London.

She was issued a caution and was allowed to resume reporting on the trial.