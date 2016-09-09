Rawdon Christie's last day on the Breakfast couch

TVNZ Last day larrikin Rawdon stitches up Melissa big time with All Black reserve Amanda Hugginkiss in autocue

Ousted Breakfast host Rawdon Christie has signed off for the final time after five years on the show.

Christie and fellow co-host Nadine Chalmers-Ross were given the chop in favour of Hilary Barry and Jack Tame, who start on September 19.

There were plenty of leaving gags throughout the Friday morning show, with Christie and fellow team members making light of his departure.

After footage of Christie and former Breakfast host Toni Street acting out a Shortland Street scene, Christie joked: "Seriously, I need a career, so Shorty writers, I was very, very good in that."

Christie couldn't leave without one last prank - he arranged for the name "Amanda Huginkiss" to appear in the All Blacks squad when newsprompter when Melissa Stokes was reading out the All Blacks squad changes. Stokes fell for the gag, and Christie had to explain what he'd done.

SUPPLIED Rawdon Christie has finished up on Breakfast after five years on the show.

There were no hard feelings between Stokes and Christie, though, with Stokes even tearing up during her farewell to her colleague of 13 years.

Former Breakfast co-host Toni Street popped into the studio to farewell her former colleague.

Viewers emailed in praising Christie's "dry British humour" and professionalism.

Supplied Jack Tame and Hilary Barry will replace Rawdon Christie and Nadine Chalmers-Ross on Breakfast.

@RawdonChristie all the best brother, bring on new oppurtunities loved watching you and ya sense of Humour great laughs mate 😃 — Steve Hellewell (@SteveHellewell) September 8, 2016 Not the way I wanted to start my working day with puffy eyes😢 @BreakfastonOne, all the best @RawdonChristie in your future ventures.Goodbye👋 — Jo Wormald™⁉♡ (@Peytonsnanajo) September 8, 2016 A big shout out this morning to @RawdonChristie It's not easy to carry on when you know there is an end in sight. A true professional — Pip Keane (@pipkeane) September 8, 2016

Christie's daughters even made an appearance to tell him to "have fun" on his last day.

Weatherman Sam Wallace, who has done more than 1000 shows with Christie, said he'd miss working with his colleague. "We laugh out loud on a daily basis, and that's going to leave a big hole."

At the end of the show, Christie signed off by thanking viewers and the Breakfast team members. "This has been the best job in TV," he said.

"Will I miss it? Or course I will. And the reason is because I love telling stories."

Christie is leaving TVNZ, as is Chalmer-Ross, who will remain on Breakfast for one more week.

Veteran newsreader Peter Williams also had his last day on the show this week.

- Stuff