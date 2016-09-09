Real Housewives of Auckland's French PA mystery solved

supplied Angela Stone and her personal assistant Lea react to drama at Anne Batley Burton's Pussy Galore Party.

Angela Stone's accident-prone French PA is 100 perc ent real, and not an actress hired for The Real Housewives of Auckland, as been widely suggested on social media.

The 21-year-old, known as Lea (her last name has been withheld by producers) worked for Stone for four months, returning home to France at the end of August.

Publicists for the Bravo reality show confirmed that Lea was not an actress, and was authentically French.

Angela Stone and her French PA Lea on The Real Housewives of Auckland.

Hoping to become a fashion stylist, Lea contacted the Takapuna-based company New Zealand Internships back in April to arrange a styling internship.

supplied Lea admitted she felt stressed by her job.

The company put her in touch with Stone, who runs a fashion styling course as part of her business Angela Stone Consulting.

"Lea has travelled and been involved in all aspects of the business," said Stone. "Lea was offered the opportunity to be on The Real Housewives of Auckland as my intern."

Lea first appeared on the third episode of the Bravo programme, when she attended Anne Batley Burton's Pussy Galore party with her boss — and then bid on a styling session with her.

supplied Angela Stone

In episode four, she crashed Stone's VW Golf and got stuck in a lift while viewing a $7 million home.

Other Housewives, notably Anne Batley Burton, suggested that Stone might have taken advantage of the young Frenchwoman, by asking her to do menial jobs unrelated to fashion styling.

In episode four, Batley Burton spoke to Lea privately in French, and learned that she was feeling stressed by her work.

"I think Angela's milking the situation as much as she possibly can," said Batley Burton on camera. "I don't know that she's giving [Lea] much styling experience."

Lea has been such a hit with Kiwi viewers that some wit set up the Twitter account Interne Lea, "a satirical look at #RHOAKL through the eyes of Enslaved French Interne to Madam Angela".

Someone has also set up a fake account in Angela Stone's name with the disclaimer "Not the real Angela Stone, here for fun".

Thank you @InterneLea for crashing my Volkswagen and also thanks for not showing up to driving lessons today. 😑 #notimpressed — Angela Stone (@angestonenz) September 8, 2016 @angestonenz I couldn't make it to the lesson because you didn't unchain me from the heater before you went to CHCH. #RHOAKL — Interné Lea (@InterneLea) September 8, 2016

