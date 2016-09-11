Plot points from Game Of Thrones season seven revealed

Speculation about what Game Of Thrones season seven might hold continues to run wild - and if you haven't heard the latest rumours about Euron Greyjoy then scroll no further.

According to GoT fansite Watchers On The Wall, the fratricidal former pirate looks set to take centre stage in the show's seventh season.

Recent filming apparently has siblings Theon and Yara Greyjoy facing a battle at sea - and of course old uncle Euron isn't too happy with the pair after they spoiled his plan to make Daenerys his wife. (Like that was ever going to work in the first place, but anyway.)

DOMINIQUE CHARRIAU Danish actor Pilou Asbaek plays Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, and will reportedly be seeing a lot of screen time in season seven if the latest rumours are anything to go by.

Word is Euron will soon be catching up to his wayward niece and nephew - and one of them is set to be captured by the current (though admittedly somewhat disputed) King of the Iron Islands, although just which one remains unconfirmed as yet.

HBO Alfie Allen as Euron's nephew Theon Greyjoy on Game Of Thrones.

So while the final scene of season six saw Theon and Yara, now allied with Daenerys, setting sail for Westeros and Cersei Lannister, the latest season seven spoiler suggests that Euron has been making alliances of his own.

And who better for him to turn to now than Cersei herself?

A team-up between these two makes a lot of sense - and could prove highly lethal for their various enemies.

HBO Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Euron Greyjoy would be a lethal combination.

Speaking of which, Watchers On The Wall claims Euron will also be taking out at least one of Dorne's Sand Snakes in season seven - and we don't mean to dinner.

