House Rules is an Australian reality renovation fan's dream come true

TV3/MEDIAWORKS House Rules returns to TV3, Monday September 12.

REVIEW: Last night saw the return of the Australian show, House Rules.

It takes a whopping 0.2 seconds to know that this is 100 per cent Australian, with more twang and Aussie jargon than you could swing a didgeridoo at - she is bound to get as heated as a shrimp on the barbie.

This season of the renovation reality series has six teams, made up of five couples and one set of twin lads, Luke and Cody, that represent small town Australia by using every outback cliche under the sun.

Sam Cable and Emmett Vallender, winners of The Block NZ, season five.

We don't get to see their cork hats in this episode, but you just wait.

READ MORE:

* 'Awe-inspiring' Grand Designs house abandoned and dilapidated

* House Rules contestant shocker

* Block winners Sam and Emmett: 'We haven't been to sleep'

The show pits six teams against one another as they renovate one of the team's houses in the space of a week. The teams split the house into five separate spaces and the owners leave 'rules' that need to be followed.



As well as getting your house renovated, the grand prize is to your mortgage paid in full. If the house prices are over in Australia are anything like Auckland's, then that's a prize worth winning.

SUPPLIED The first episode saw Fil and Joe, an Italian family from Melbourne, desperate to keep their 18 and 14-year-old kids in the family home.

The first episode introduces Fil and Joe, an Italian family from Melbourne, desperate to keep their 18 and 14-year-old kids in the family home. Now, while we are not parents - and for the sake of our kids hopefully we are a wee while off becoming them - but I would have thought it was every parent's dream to rid yourself of your moody 18-year-old as soon as humanly possible?

Fil and Joe leave their five "house rules" for the other teams, who get stuck into demo and quickly discover the family pet hiding in the ceiling. I don't know what they are feeding the little fella but the pet has to be the friendliest possum I've ever seen.

It's fair to say that all of the houses, spread evenly around major Australian cities, are all well over-due for a fix-up.



Which brings us to the show's casting. We can't but help feel that the characters are all very similar? While we shouldn't really throw stones as it is still early on, bear with us. Bar the twin lads, Luke and Cody, all of the teams share a few things in common: They all have a rubbish house, big mortgages, two or so kids and the women wear the pants in the relationship.

House Rules contestants get stuck in.

It could be first-show jitters, but most of the teams seem a little on the quiet side? Maybe they're confused as to why anyone would want Hollywood Deco inside of their house.

Hagan the plumber has to be an early crowd favourite, mainly for his off-the-cuff dialogue and happy-go-lucky demeanour. He wants to follow the line of the agreeable husband, but he just can't help but be a lad.

Claire, his wife, apparently "loves him to the moon and back" but it seems like she can't stand him most of the time. We're soon told "that's what marriage is all about". We're not TV producers, but if production did want to break up a marriage up to boost TV ratings, then this is the couple. Watch this space.

House Rules contestants discuss their plans.

As Blockies, we can sympathise with the world of home reno reality television, and can tell you first-hand that it's not easy. Sleeping in an unfinished house, working all night and completing challenges, can really mount on you. By week five of the competition, some are even brought to tears.



In this series, it's day one, and we see Claire crying in her and Hagan's hotel room. Now firstly, they get a hotel room? What's that all about? And secondly, day one tears? Fair to say, if this is a sign of things to come, then it may be a good enough reason to sink your teeth in to this series and keep tuning in.

While introductions have been slow, the unassuming new couple Nancy and Daniel show that there may be hope in their corner. The couple's cool and original idea, in the form of a mud room, even though it's driven solely by Nancy, with Daniel grunting and nodding along, to avoid any type of confrontation with his beloved - is our early pick to take out this week's challenge.

Although we can only remember about three teams' names off by heart right now, we don't doubt this series will make for good ol' reality telly.

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ Sam Cable and Emmett Vallender, winners of The Block NZ, season five, give their appraisal of Aussie reno show, House Rules.

We're left with a classic cliffhanger, as competing couple Brooke and Rob go at it. "It's not a house problem, it's a you and me problem," they yell at each other. I don't know about you, but I feel a Dyls vs Tiff type tear appearing in the fabric that is House Rules teamwork already.

Bring on episode two we say.

House Rules airs Monday to Wednesday, 7.30pm and Sundays at 7pm, on TV3.

- Stuff