Tape Face: no NZ coverage for his America's Got Talent final

Kiwi mime Sam Wills - or Tape Face - is in this week's final of America's Got Talent and in with a chance of winning $US1m. But despite all the local interest in his efforts, you won't be able to see it on Kiwi television screens.

MediaWorks, TVNZ and Sky TV's Prime all confirmed on Tuesday morning that they would not be airing the show.

The final is scheduled to take place in the US next Wednesday with results expected next Thursday afternoon.

SUPPLIED No speak: Comedian Sam Wills.

Instead, Kiwi-based viewers will have to settle for snippets of the show. Streaming the show online directly from the NBC website is prohibited, while NBC licensed YouTube episode highlights clips ranging from around 30 seconds to 10 minutes long.

The final includes ten acts - five singers, a magician, a contortionist, a mentalist, a juggler and Wills, who won the fan vote to advance to the final.

​"I wasn't expecting you to be the number one pick," judge Simon Cowell said. "But I am thrilled that you are in the final. You are nuts and I'm looking forward to seeing what you do next."

The show airs on the NBC network at 8pm Tuesday US - midday Wednesday in New Zealand.

In August, NBC confirmed the popular reality series will return for its 12th season in 2017, with creator Cowell and his full judging panel, as well as host Nick Cannon all signing on to return for another season.

Entertainment prediction website goldderby.com rated Kiwi contestant Tape Face as the seventh-most likely contestant to win America's Got Talent, coming in at odds of 40/1. However, two of the acts above Tape Face have since been eliminated.

