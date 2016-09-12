Ukraine's own Shortland Street proves a hit

It has the third most visited McDonald's in the world, the proud boast of being the biggest exporter of grain, and now it's got the first international version of our most loved soap opera.

Ferndale's eastern European makeover has proved a hit, with the Ukrainian version of Shortland Street topping the ratings.

Central Hospital, or in Cyrillic script, ЦЕНТРАЛЬНА ЛІКАРНЯ, the 60-episode debut was Ukraine's no.1-rating show of the day on its launch night amongst total viewers, as well as in the 18-54 commercial target.

YOUTUBE Central Hospital, the local name for Ukraine's Shortland Street.

Producers 1+1 Productions now have 24 years of basic scripts to catch up on.

But there won't necessarily be a Kristov Warner, a Kiev Strangler or "Dr Ropata" moment: the production company is not obligated to use every plot line.

YOUTUBE Central Hospital differs slightly from Shortland Street in that it focuses on surgeon, Margarita Sergeevna.

They will also work within guidelines outlined in a "format bible" as part of the licensing agreement, which makes sure the show adheres to certain stylistic tendencies.

Clips of the show on YouTube have a Shortland Street "feel" to them, with similar shots around the nurses station, dramatic and jovial moments, lighting, and camera angles.

YOUTUBE Many scenes on Central Hospital look similar to Shortland Street's.

FremantleMedia's Anne Kirsipuu, from which 1+1 obtained the show's license, said the Ukrainian take on NZ's most-loved, long-unning drama was of a a high quality.

"We're confident that the upcoming storylines will capture the attention of the audiences. With our rich catalogue of scripted formats, we're looking forward to introducing more local adaptations to the market soon."

Central Hospital has also been sold to air in Georgia and Kazakhstan.

YOUTUBE FremantleMedia's Anne Kirsipuu said the Ukrainian take on NZ's most-loved, long-unning drama was of a a high quality.

YOUTUBE Is this the Ukraine's Chris Warner?

- Stuff