Real Housewives of Auckland recap: Episode 5 - 'She's 50 shades of dirty'

MEDIAWORKS The Real Housewives of Auckland episode five highlights.

In real life, the women on The Real Housewives of Auckland winter in the south of France, St Bart's, Dubai and other chi-chi luxury spots. This year, they gave that all up so they could holiday together in a convenient filming location.

Which brings us to tropical Port Douglas — looking pretty as a postcard, but not so posh — and a handful of Housewife "issues" to be handled in episode five.

Old-world Anne is forced to get a spray tan, body-expert Michelle is forced to pack light, and high-flying "lifestylist" Ang is forced to take her French PA on holiday because "hon, the business has to keep going".

supplied We have to share our villas? What kind of fake holiday is this?

We begin at Michelle's chic-contemporary Coatesville pad, where she is trying to pare down her enormous wardrobe to a few holiday essentials. She was once charged $300 for travelling with overweight baggage, sweetie — and no, she doesn't mean Ang.

Gilda arrives to help her out and Michelle soon abandons the packing to dish on Julia's impromptu sex-toy party at her Matakana vineyard.

supplied Anne lies back and thinks of Cuddly Bear as she gets a spray tan.

She has a bag of sex toys?" Gilda asks. "Santa must have very much liked her."

"She's like 50 shades of dirty," says Michelle. "She's probably packing her sex toys as we speak."

That's not the kind of holiday Lou had in mind when she booked this getaway. She just wants to "lie by the pool, drink cocktails, gossip and have a great time", which begs the question — why invite these trouble makers?

supplied Lea the French PA gets to go with Angela to Port Douglas, but she has to work. Sad face.

Lou asks Anne over for a pre-holiday silver-service cuppa and a burnt-orange glow. "She's pale as the driven snow and she needs some colour before she strips off and lies beside us at the pool," says Lou, who has hidden a spray-tan woman in her kitchen.

"I love doing tan virgins," says the spray-tan woman with gusto, spotting an easy product-placement opportunity.

Anne is not keen. A few years ago she had a bad reaction to hair dye — "My whole head just about doubled in size, you would have thought I was from Mongolia" — and she has steered clear of chemicals ever since.

supplied Julia finds sex toys hilarious, and good for livening up wine-tasting parties.

But peer pressure is a powerful force, and while she won't even consider the proffered paper g-string, Anne does strip down to her undies and strapless bra to be treated in the spray-tan woman's tent. But this is a one-time deal for Anne. "If [Lou] thinks she can railroad me into getting a boob job or Botox or a facelift, well she can forget about it."

And by the way, "bikinis on anyone over 21 look a bit off" in Anne's world.

Which leads us smoothly to Julia's world, where she is trying on bikinis and matching wraps for hubby Michael (who has a "good eye") before deciding that she will take all of them to Port Douglas.

BRAVO/MEDIAWORKS Michelle is still reeling after Julia's wine tasting. "She's 50 shades of dirty."

Apparently Julia's beef with Lou has been resolved — by virtually ignoring Lou at her wine-tasting event and waving sex-toys around in an "educational" manner — so she is ready to be the holiday "peacekeeper".

Unless "peackeeper" means "woman who exposed her husband's cock ring on national telly", she may struggle. Don't forget, Julia upset Gilda and Anne by telling Gilda that Anne thinks she is a gold-digger. She repeatedly called Lou a "back-stabbing b****. She let it be known that she looks better in a catsuit than Ang, and she also let it be known that she thought Michelle ruined her birthday lunch.

In Takapuna, Ang and Lea go for pedicures and conduct a one-of-a-kind business meeting. Such are the demands on Ang that Lea is going to Port Douglas to answer the phone and send emails, we learn.

Angela Stone and her French PA Lea do business in Auckland, before doing business in Port Douglas.

It's so daunting, keeping all these balls in the air (and pulling the invisible daggers from her back?), that Ang reads a daily inspiration off her phone about how to make herbal tea, just to calm them both down.

Feeling centred, Ang takes a moment to make a comment about Gilda's supposed snake-like behaviour. "Let's put our big tongue out and be nasty again," she says to Lea, who does not appear to understand what in the sacre bleu they are talking about.

Anne shares high tea with her 12-year-old nephew Rohan, a kid who has tasted white tea from China that costs $500 a box and dismisses a macaron thus: "No offense to the cook, but I'd say it's average."

supplied Gilda reflects on her decision to go on holiday with "a gathering of the terribles".

It transpires that Rohan is the heir apparent to Anne's Champagne business (no word on who gets the Pussy Palace), which makes it not so weird when she quizzes him on how one holds a Champagne glass.

When he asks if she ever thought about having children of her own, Anne says, "Absolutely not. I'd never have sex again, heh heh heh."

"TMI," says Rohan.

The Real Housewives of Auckland give up their winter breaks to go "on holiday" in Port Douglas.

Finally, the ladies have arrived in Port Douglas, where they are faced with the episode's crisis point: they have to share luxury villas. "I don't share with anyone," says Michelle, speaking for each of the Housewives.

Ang and Lea (carting four bulging tote bags) settle in one villa so they can get down to sourcing designers for the fashion show, asap! What fashion show, you ask? Doesn't matter, busy, busy, busy.

"We've got to keep the wheels turning, majorly," says Ang, who wants Lea to double down on the to-do list while she clears her head before meeting the other Housewives for cocktails.

Chris McKeen Julia Sloane at the launch of the Real Housewives of Auckland. She didn't bring her bag of sex toys that night.

Lou and Anne squabble over the biggest bedroom in another villa like two old-money sisters, while the uneasy trio of Michelle, Gilda and Julia stake out space in the third villa. There is even some talk of blaming the crocodiles if one of the ladies winds up dead.

"Julia doesn't have a solid opinion on anything," says Gilda. "She doesn't have a backbone."

"You don't trust a flip-flop," agrees Michelle.

Michelle Blanchard: "I don't do cats". She's not so sure about group holidays either.

The besties don't warm to Julia when she insists on taking the largest bedroom with ensuite — even though Gilda had already bags-ed it in the time-honoured way, by throwing her bag and body over the top of it.

"Give me one good reason why I should give you this room," says Gilda, cool as one of Anne's ever-present bottles of Jacquart.

"Because I'm the blonde one," says Julia.

supplied More Jacquart will make this holiday bearable for Anne.

Gilda rolls her eyes and gives up on Julia as a potential friend in that moment. For pity's sake, she comes from the land of AK-47s — she is not going to fight over "a stupid hotel room" or give credence to Julia's "bulls... justification". She's out.

Unhappily settled in their accommodation, the ladies meet for cocktails and a tepid game of "I have never", at Julia's urging. Julia is digging for s... as Gilda might say, but all she gets is Lou's well-publicised boob job and Angela's affair, except it wasn't really an affair and she was only 17 years old at the time. So basically, nothing juicy is revealed.

Then Lou announces a treat: she has chartered a "big and beautiful" boat "at great expense" to take them out the next day.

supplied Angela Stone: doing business.

Ang lets this sink in for about three seconds before announcing that as a thank-you to Louise, she has organised a helicopter trip and a session with a spiritual advisor, because she can't help herself.

"It was totally stealing my thunder!" says Lou, sounding an awful lot like Julia.

Next time: Gilda and Julia cry on the boat and Lou regrets organising this bulls... holiday.

- Stuff