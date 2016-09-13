Game of Thrones rules as first Emmys are dished out

GAMEOFTHRONES/YouTube Game of Thrones Season 7: In-Production Tease

Game of Thrones has swept up nine Creative Arts Emmys.

The main Emmys are not until Monday, next week, but the Creative Arts Emmys deal with technical categories and others, like guest acting and nonfiction honours.

They were handed out Saturday and Sunday in Los Angeles.

HBO Emilioa Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kiwi Joe Naufahu as Khal Moro on Game of Thrones.

According to the New York Times, Game of Thrones cleaned up, with nods for (understandably) costumes, makeup and visual effects, among other production elements.

READ MORE:

* Amy Poehler wins her first Emmy after 17 nominations

* 2016 Emmy Awards: Ten shocks, surprises and snubs from this year's nominations

* Game of Thrones earns a whopping 23 Emmy Award nominations

* Michelle Ang grabs Emmy nomination for zombie web series

Thrones' big night made it a big night for the show's home, HBO, which won the most gongs on the night - 16.

Close on its heels was FX with 12 - four for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Netflix's Making a Murderer also won four, including best documentary series.

Kiwi favourite (or should that be the other way round?) Last Week Tonight With John Oliver won two, including best writing for a variety series. John Oliver's Dildogate spectacular was not mentioned.

The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out on Sunday (local time) and will air live in NZ, Monday, from 12pm on SKY channel 006.

- Stuff