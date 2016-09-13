Newsreader Bernadine Oliver-Kerby says Mike Hosking 'man's time' drama 'hilarious'

Bernadine Oliver Kerby walked out on the Mike Hosking Breakfast show.

Newstalk ZB newsreader Bernadine Oliver-Kerby has laughed off suggestions she's feuding with Mike Hosking after walking out of the studio on Tuesday.

Oliver-Kerby briefly walked out of the Mike Hosking Breakfast broadcast this morning after the Hosking declared it was "man's time" as he introduced a Warriors rugby league debate.

Oliver-Kerby didn't sound like she was laughing when she left the otherwise all-male panel debating the future of the Warriors league franchise.

Mike Hosking said "This is man's time".

However, speaking to NZME on Tuesday she said she found the situation "hilarious" and there was no need for listeners to be offended.

READ MORE:

* Did Hosking forget co-host's name?"

* Had enough of Mike Hosking?

* Mayor at centre of Mike Hosking controversy feels 'inspired' by public feedback

* A walk in the rain with Mike Hosking

"Quite frankly I'm flattered our regular 6.20 chat has garnered such attention. We've certainly ruffled a few feathers today," she said.

"As our regular listeners know, the segment is often about point scoring. Those boys know I could have any one of them in headlock or a fireman's lift in a heartbeat. I find it hilarious."

The show was just coming back from an ad break when Oliver-Kerby interrupted Hosking, saying "I so heard that".

"You heard what?" Hosking countered.

"That," Oliver-Kerby replied, obviously referring to something Hosking had just said off-air. "You repeat it out loud - I dare you, go on," she added. "Say it!"

Obviously somewhat cowed - which is a story in itself - Hosking replied, "What I said was, I said - you were hanging around outside the studio, and I said, 'Do we really need her lads?'"

"I said, 'We don't need a woman, this is man's time'. That's what we said - man's time! We're going to talk about the league."

At that it appeared Oliver-Kerby got up and left the studio, much to the dismay of her male colleagues, which at the time also included Andrew Mulligan and Simon Doull.

"She's goneski," said Hosking. "Come back Bernie, come onnnn. Come back."

Oliver-Kerby's voice could then be heard away from the mike, insisting, "Say it like you mean it".

"Come back Bernie," repeated Hosking. "Please, we need you Bernie," added Doull.

Oliver-Kerby eventually seemed to relent and rejoined the team in the studio, though her contribution to the ensuing discussion on the Warriors remained fairly limited.

Hosking later made a half-hearted attempt to re-engage, asking Oliver-Kerby where she stood on the league team's current situation.

To which she retorted, "Don't I just have to agree with you? And all is well with the world?"

Hosking tried again at the conversation's end, but Oliver-Kerby wasn't having a bar of it.

"What do you say Bernie?" asked Hosking.

"Uh, I'm thrilled with my contribution, thanks for having me."

Comment is being sought from Newstalk ZB.

- Stuff