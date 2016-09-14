TVNZ's 'sexist' Short and Wide shrugs off criticism: 'Everybody's entitled to an opinion'

Chris Skelton/Fairfax NZ Putting sporting questions to the presenters of Short and Wide.

The hosts of a new TVNZ sports chat show have brushed off a deluge of criticism for a series of jokes on the show about masturbation, genitals and sexual innuendo.

Short and Wide airs on TVNZ's 'male-skewed' Duke channel and TVNZ OnDemand but has suffered a barrage of social media criticism.

And a review on the cultural commentary website The Spinoff by former Wellington rep cricketer Madeleine Chapman described it as failing to "find a particularly comfortable place for women" and a "walking, talking Veitchy on Sport comments section".

TVNZ / Supplied Short & Wide hosts Anthony Niterl, George Harper Jnr and Andrew James.

The hosts, so-called 'failed sportsmen' Anthony Niterl, George Harper Jr and Andrew James, issued a statement defending the show.

"We're really proud of Short and Wide and having an opportunity to make a show for both TVNZ OnDemand and DUKE," the trio said. "We've had a lot of great feedback and we're stoked viewers are tuning in to watch.

"All of our sporting guests have had a great time on Short and Wide. Everybody is entitled to their opinion, which we respect and we understand the show may not appeal to all."

The trio subjected guests to a series of gags about masturbation, their sexual habits and preferences.

During a skit with Kiwi volleyball player Julia Tilley on September 6, the trio quizzed Tilley on whether or not she preferred "black or white".

A seemingly confused Tilley responded: "Sand?"

"Or are you just not fussy at all?" joked Niterl.

"Why only two players in beach volleyball?" asked co-host Harper.

"One person at the front, one at the back. You don't really need anyone else," she answered.



"Sounds like a party," he said.

James, the team "gag man" then admitted he used to "flirt with her at uni".

On Facebook, response to the new series varied.

"It's not even offensive - it's just stupid," said one social media user. "It's the lad version of dad jokes and they're delivered in a smug manner, complete with a mistaken sense of wit and intelligence. Anyone can make sexual innuendos."

"The worst thing? It's boring. The Alternative Commentary Collective does (a) vastly superior masturbation joke," added another.

When TVNZ announced in February that it would be launching Duke, a predominantly male-focused TV channel, several social media critics argued that the endeavour was "misogynistic" and in "poor taste".

However the national broadcaster argued that Duke would offer something for everybody.

"When you look at all of the big networks, they're all female focused, female-skewed," said TVNZ's director of content, Jeff Latch, ahead of the network's launch earlier this year. "This one swings the other way."

