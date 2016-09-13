Aimie Cronin: Listening to Hosking is like a bad dinner with a Trump voter

No one went to battle for Bernadine Oliver-Kerby when Hosking tried to block her from doing her job as sports commentator on Newstalk ZB.

OPINION: Today was a day like every other in the life of Mike Hosking. Nothing surprising happened.

When he sat with co-hosts Bernadine Oliver-Kerby, Andrew Mulligan and Simon Doull and announced it was Man Time when they entered a discussion about rugby league, it probably wouldn't even have registered in the minds of his fans.

Hosking is so good at insulting people that those with the misfortune of watching or listening to him only have to wait moments before something profoundly stupid comes out of his mouth. No one went to battle for Oliver-Kerby when Hosking tried to prevent her from doing her job as sports commentator on Newstalk ZB.

PETER MEECHAM / FAIRFAX NZ Mike Hosking.

That's not surprising either. As appears to be the case among his colleagues, the routine goes: Hosking rants and raves and inevitably says something ridiculous and they laugh or look awkward and move on. Power to Oliver-Kerby for having a nudge at him.

When she asked him to repeat what he had said to his mates off-air, Hosking said, "What I said was, I said - you were hanging around outside the studio, and I said, do we really need her lads? I said, we don't need a woman, this is man's time. That's what we said - man's time! We're going to talk about the league."

I'm so sick of Mike Hosking. All the eye rolls I have wasted on him, the shakings of my head, the human equivalents of the stunned faced emoji. He is a character in our media landscape with no redeeming qualities and what puzzles me more each time he says something backward, is that he still has a platform in which to do it.

Hosking fans jump to his defence saying those against him need to lighten up and stop being PC, but those people are boring. They are trying to justify their own idiocy. There's just nothing funny or intelligent in a joke that's core message is to reinforce backward stereotypes. The only amusing things about Mike Hosking are the parodies he inspires, penned by genuinely funny people.

He smacks of an archaic, macho sense of humour that embodies a repellant old-school schtick. He's become a caricature of himself.

After his little rant calling for Man Time during league talk, Hosking mildly asks Oliver-Kirby for her opinion and she replies, perhaps in jest, perhaps not: "Don't I just have to agree with you? And all is well with the world?"

Replies Hosking: "Thank you."

As a society, how do we get to call our country equal and progressive when we allow condescending jokes about race and gender? It has never been funny and it's not funny now. Listening to Mike Hosking is like being stuck at a dining table eating bad meat loaf with a Trump voter. Never a good time.

