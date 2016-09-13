Live blog: Real Housewives take a trip to Australia
Our man in Ponsonby, Steve Kilgallon, takes the hot-seat tonight as the Real Housewives bust out their passports and head to that well known playground of the ultra rich... Port Douglas.
*Record scratch*
You heard that right, the Realies are off to Oz for some papering and luxury, Ocker style.
READ MORE:
* Real Housewives: We all share in the shame
* Real Housewives of Auckland's French PA mystery solved
* RHOAKL star Anne Batley-Burton: at my place
* Real Housewives of Auckland delivers endless awkward drama
* Recap: RHOAKL Episode 3 - 'the best Pussy Galore party ever'
* Recap: RHOAKL episode 2 - 'This is Gilda's town'
* Recap: RHOAKL episode 1 - 'Sweetie, get over it!'
* Real Housewives of Auckland: drama spills off-screen
- Stuff
Comments