Hosking's 'man-time' call rejected by women's rugby league

PHIL WALTER / GETTY IMAGES Mike Hosking: "No one knows how lovely I am."

Mike Hosking may have brushed off the outrage about his on-air comments about a rugby league discussion being "man's time" - but women's league officials have hit back at the broadcaster.

The former coach of the world champion Kiwi Ferns national league team says Hosking has shown he's stuck in the past.

Hosking and co-host Bernadine Oliver-Kerby have laughed off the on-air debate which caused Oliver-Kerby to threaten a walk out.

Mark Kolbe The Kiwi Ferns take on the Australian Jillaroos in a test match earlier this year. Their former coach says Mike Hosking is stuck in the past.

But Lynley Tierney-Mani, a former Ferns coach reckons it's time Hosking watched some women's sport.

PETER MEECHAM / FAIRFAX NZ Mike Hosking: "I am just a walking target."

"I think he'd need to just maybe watch the girls that have come home with silver medals from the [Olympic rugby] sevens and the girls that are playing [league] nines to get a bit more information," says Tierney-Mani.

"The whole world really, we've just moved on a couple of generations, so that sort of comment is just in the past now.

Tierney-Mani said Hosking was entitled to his own opinion, but hadn't realised where the world was at.

SUPPLIED Bernadine Oliver-Kerby: Mercilessly spends most of her life bagging, ridiculing and running down Mike Hosking.

"There's still quite a lot of people who don't comprehend that all the girls now are the same as the boys used to be back in the day - you know, where you'd kick around the football in the backyard with the brothers, this generation that's playing now, they've all been those girls as kids."

"But a few people just aren't grasping that concept yet."

Current Kiwi Ferns coach Alan Jackson said Hosking's comments were "just one man's opinion", adding that "the women's game is actually growing. It's exciting, and a lot of people like watching it".

Hosking and co revisited the incident on their radio show this morning.

"Was it you or was it not you who just the other day said to me how sorry you felt for me, and how you mercilessly spent most of your life bagging me, ridiculing me, running me down?" the broadcaster asked of Bernadine Oliver-Kerby.

"You are just a walking target!" she replied. "It's like a free shot every morning isn't it?"

"I am just a walking target, exactly," agreed Hosking. "And yet I take all of this grief from the rest of the media and no one knows how lovely I am."

