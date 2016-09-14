Women have fewer roles on TV, study finds

Mike Blake/Reuters Viola Davis holds the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in How to Get Away With Murder.

A new study paints a discouraging picture for women on television.

In the 2015-16 TV season, 79 per cent of series had more male than female characters, according to Boxed In, an annual report by San Diego State University's Centre for the Study of Women in Television and Film.

Five per cent featured casts with an equal number of men and women, while a mere 16 per cent had ensembles with more female characters than male.

MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS Actress, activist and writer, Lena Dunham.

Overall, the number of female characters on broadcast network shows was down slightly from a year ago (41 per cent in 2015-16, compared to 42 per cent in 2014-15).

READ MORE:

* House of Cards actress Robin Wright demanded equal pay

* New hand for House of Cards star

* Oscars 2016: Jennifer Lawrence chants for equal pay

MARIO ANZUONI Cast member Robin Wright poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series House of Cards.

The number of women was even lower elsewhere, comprising only 33 per cent of all characters on cable and 38 per cent on streaming (down from 40 per cent for both a year ago). Across platforms, women made up just 39 per cent of all speaking roles.

The nature of the characters they played is worrisome, too, the study's authors say. Nine percent of male characters were portrayed as leaders, while only 5 per cent of female characters were. Women were also more frequently younger than their male counterparts, more often identified by their martial status, and less likely to be seen at work.

And there was an even greater divide behind the camera. In the last year, 26 per cent of creators, directors, writers, producers, editors, and directors of photography on broadcast network, cable and streaming series were women, a figure that's unchanged from the 2006-07 TV season.

Ninety-one percent of shows across platforms employed no women directors, 76 per cent had no women creators and 71 per cent no female writers. Series with at least one female creator tended to have more speaking roles for women (45 per cent, compared to just 36 per cent on shows exclusively created by men).

There were some minor strides in racial and ethnic diversity. The number of black female characters climbed to a record 17 per cent (up 2 percentage points from the year before).

Latina characters rose from 3 per cent to 5 per cent of the total, while Asian women also comprised 5 per cent of all characters (up from 4 per cent). Although 71 per cent of all female characters on broadcast networks are white, that's still more diverse than cable and streaming shows.

Now in its 19th year, the Boxed In report examines a randomly selected episode of each show on broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. Between September 2015 and May 2016, the study tracked just over 3,500 characters and nearly 3,600 behind-the-scenes credits.

- MCT