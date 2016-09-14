Meg Ryan and Adam Scott join James Corden in Beyonce-lyrics soap opera

James Corden has admitted to being a huge fan of Beyonce, and it looks the TV presenter has delivered the ultimate tribute.

In the latest episode of The Late Late Show, Corden is joined by Meg Ryan and Adam Scott for a soap opera sketch inspired by Beyonce.

The entire script in the sketch, named The Bold and the Lyrical, is derived from from Beyonce lyrics.

CBS James Corden, Meg Ryan and Adam Scott's Beyonce-inspired Soap opera.

The scene opens with Ryan and Scott sitting in bed saying sweet nothings to each other, largely Say My Name and Naughty Girl lyrics, before they're interrupted by Corden, playing Ryan's partner.

ART STREIBER James Corden's taken inspiration from Beyonce lyrics for his latest skit of The Late Late Show.

Scott hides under the blankets but Corden suspects something, asking Ryan, "You acting kinda shady, ain't calling me baby, why the sudden change?".

From there, viewers are treated to lyrics from over a decade of Beyonce's career.

After Corden tells Ryan she should "never get to thinking she's irreplaceable", Ryan replies, "You should have put a ring on it!" before gesturing the hand movement from the from Single Ladies video and slapping Corden across the face

But it is Corden who gets the final word, "I don't think you're ready for this jelly, because my body's too bootylicious for you, babe."

Is the show host trying to sweeten-up Beyonce for a potential Carpool Karaoke segment? We hope so.

The positive response to the sketch on social media adds to a good week for Corden, who won Emmy Awards for outstanding interactive program and outstanding variety special.

Corden who has hosted the The Late Late Show since March 2015, delivered a thank you message to his fans for all their support.

- Stuff