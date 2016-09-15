Tape Face wows the judges in finale, but eliminated in the last round

TVNZ It is the big night on the hit show, and Sam Wills went all out to impress Simon Cowell and the others.

The America's Got Talent journey has come to an end for Sam Wills aka Tape Face, a talented mime from Canterbury.

Performing under the stage name The Boy with Tape On His Face, and later simply Tape Face, Wills remained a front-runner throughout The America's Got Talent competition.

Wills was eliminated from the talent competition on Wednesday night, with 12-year-old ukulele player Grace Vanderwaal crowned this season's supreme winner.

Never change and always stay weird, @TapeFaceBoy. We’ll never understand you and we love that. #AGTFinale — America's Got Talent (@nbcagt) September 15, 2016

The grand finale results show featured revisited performances from the finalists and a live set from Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks.

Wills placed within the top 10 during this season's reality competition.

Show your love for the best host in the biz, @NickCannon, with a RETWEET! #AGTFinale pic.twitter.com/h9DVeixCKy — America's Got Talent (@nbcagt) September 15, 2016

@TapeFaceBoy really hope you win!!!! — NEVER LEAVING TW! (@NathaholicTW) September 15, 2016 He may not have taken out this season's top prize, however it was undeniably Wills' googly-eyed horse race mime on Tuesday night that got the last (and biggest) laugh of the competition, earning him a standing ovation.

When the feels got you going crazy. #AGTFinale pic.twitter.com/DPRMSji09t — America's Got Talent (@nbcagt) September 15, 2016

During the final moments of his creative skit, Wills placed a toilet seat on judge Mel B's head, bringing the house down with a roar of laughter from the studio audience.

Judge Simon Cowell, who has been both perplexed and delighted by Tape Face throughout the season, said the skit was one of "the Spice Girl's best performances ever."

"I was already laughing," said judge and former Spice Girl Mel Brown after Wills' performance. "I don't know what you needed me for." Retweet if you love @TapeFaceBoy's #AGTFinale ussie. 😂 pic.twitter.com/L1PgkF3E9Z — America's Got Talent (@nbcagt) September 15, 2016

Wills' original and quirky act quickly became a fan favourite among America's Got Talent viewers, securing him a spot in the final round of the talent show.

The final featured ten acts - five singers, a magician, a contortionist, a mentalist, a juggler and Wills - who won the fan vote to advance in the competition.

​"I wasn't expecting you to be the number one pick," said judge Cowell at the time. "But I am thrilled that you are in the final. You are nuts and I'm looking forward to seeing what you do next."

Wills' final high-energy finale performance, included everything from puppets to using a judge as a live prop.

Tape Face received a unanimous "yes" from all of the judges after his debut audition on the show in June.

In 2008, Wills won The Press People's Choice Award at the World Buskers Festival.

The Boy with Tape on his Face show developed from there, and he has since sold out shows around the world.

Check out Wednesday night's full finale results show performance below:

And the winner of Season 11 is… #AGTFinale pic.twitter.com/lYkuuI9CqW — America's Got Talent (@nbcagt) September 15, 2016

