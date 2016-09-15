Tape Face wows the judges in finale, but eliminated in the last round
Never change and always stay weird, @TapeFaceBoy. We’ll never understand you and we love that. #AGTFinale— America's Got Talent (@nbcagt) September 15, 2016
During the final moments of his creative skit, Wills placed a toilet seat on judge Mel B's head, bringing the house down with a roar of laughter from the studio audience.
The finish line is very much in sight! #tapeface @nbcagt #AGT @Olsisax rides again! pic.twitter.com/sJoxngxaVo— Tape Face (@TapeFaceBoy) September 14, 2016
Judge Simon Cowell, who has been both perplexed and delighted by Tape Face throughout the season, said the skit was one of "the Spice Girl's best performances ever."
Wills' original and quirky act quickly became a fan favourite among America's Got Talent viewers, securing him a spot in the final round of the talent show.
The final featured ten acts - five singers, a magician, a contortionist, a mentalist, a juggler and Wills - who won the fan vote to advance in the competition.
"I wasn't expecting you to be the number one pick," said judge Cowell at the time. "But I am thrilled that you are in the final. You are nuts and I'm looking forward to seeing what you do next."
Wills' final high-energy finale performance, included everything from puppets to using a judge as a live prop.
Tape Face received a unanimous "yes" from all of the judges after his debut audition on the show in June.
In 2008, Wills won The Press People's Choice Award at the World Buskers Festival.
The Boy with Tape on his Face show developed from there, and he has since sold out shows around the world.
Stay Weird. I love you all. #tapeface pic.twitter.com/mxIKBpH8uH— Tape Face (@TapeFaceBoy) September 15, 2016
Check out Wednesday night's full finale results show performance below:
