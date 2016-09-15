Tape Face wows the judges in finale, puts a toilet seat on Spice Girl
During the final moments of his creative skit, Wills placed a toilet seat on judge Mel B's head, bringing the house down with a roar of laughter from the studio audience.
Judge Simon Cowell, who has been both perplexed and delighted by Tape Face throughout the season, said the skit was one of "the Spice Girl's best performances ever."
Wills' original and quirky act quickly became a fan favourite among America's Got Talent viewers, securing him a spot in the final round of the talent show.
His high-energy finale performance, included everything from puppets to using a judge as a live prop.
Wills, originally from Canterbury, received a unanimous "yes" from all of the judges after his debut on the show in June.
Wills won The Press People's Choice Award at the World Buskers Festival in 2008.
The Boy with Tape on his Face show developed from there, and he has sold out shows around the world.
America's Got Talent will crown its winner on Wednesday night on NBC. The results will be available online on Thursday afternoon, local time.
Check out the full performance below:
