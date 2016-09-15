Tape Face wows the judges in finale, puts a toilet seat on Spice Girl

TVNZ It is the big night on the hit show, and Sam Wills went all out to impress Simon Cowell and the others.

Kiwi Sam Wills, Tape Face, was a standout among the remaining competitors in the The America's Got Talent finale

But his googly-eyed horse race mime got the last (and biggest) laugh of the night, earning him a standing ovation on Tuesday night (local time).

During the final moments of his creative skit, Wills placed a toilet seat on judge Mel B's head, bringing the house down with a roar of laughter from the studio audience.

America's Got Talent Tape Face in final of AGT2016.

Judge Simon Cowell, who has been both perplexed and delighted by Tape Face throughout the season, said the skit was one of "the Spice Girl's best performances ever."

America's Got Talent Mel B is not amused by the toilet seat development.

"I was already laughing," said judge and former Spice Girl Mel Brown after Wills' performance. "I don't know what you needed me for."

Wills' original and quirky act quickly became a fan favourite among America's Got Talent viewers, securing him a spot in the final round of the talent show.

His high-energy finale performance, included everything from puppets to using a judge as a live prop.

America's Got Talent Tape Face in final of AGT2016.

Wills, originally from Canterbury, received a unanimous "yes" from all of the judges after his debut on the show in June.

Wills won The Press People's Choice Award at the World Buskers Festival in 2008.

The Boy with Tape on his Face show developed from there, and he has sold out shows around the world.

America's Got Talent Tape Face's triumphant finale.

America's Got Talent will crown its winner on Wednesday night on NBC. The results will be available online on Thursday afternoon, local time.

Check out the full performance below:

