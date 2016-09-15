Married at First Sight contestant says couples 'broke up within weeks'

CHANNEL NINE Clare Verrall, 32, "married" Jono Pitman on season two of the controversial reality series.

A former Married at First Sight contestant has unloaded on the programme during Tuesday night's Australian finale, revealing all of the couples on the show split just weeks after filming concluded.

Clare Verrall, 32, who "married" Jono Pitman on season two of the controversial reality series, launched into a Twitter rant about the show's manipulative producers and manufactured drama as the finale went to air.

When viewers of the show asked why there was no three-month catchup with the couples who decided to stay together, Verrall quickly gave fans some home truths.

EVERYONE,there is no 3 month catch up as they all broke up within weeks.Many of them have new partners now & can't wait to move on #9Married — Clare Verrall (@ClareVerrall1) September 13, 2016

"There is no three month catch up as they all broke up within weeks. Many of them have new partners now and can't wait to move on," she wrote, calling the series a "s...show".

READ MORE:

* Married at First Sight US tanks

* Married at First Sight's Christie on what the cameras didn't show

* Jilted Married at First Sight groom already moved on?

* Married at First Sight's Erin opens up

* The science behind Married at First Sight

Me after going on myTwitter rant last night that made @Channel9 very mad & was picked up by the media #LoveAGoodRant pic.twitter.com/4PnTxPvJSu — Clare Verrall (@ClareVerrall1) September 14, 2016

The recruitment consultant said even though her confidentiality contract with Channel Nine had expired, she still received threatening legal letters every time she spoke about the programme.

"Awaits legal letters from Channel 9 tomorrow which I will promptly throw in my file for them," she continued.

"Every time I speak the truth, even out of contract, I receive threatening legal letters from Nine."

Verrall said couples weren't matched by a panel of psychologists like the show suggested, but instead were paired by the executive producer.

"There is no psychology behind these matches at all," Verrall told one puzzled fan. "I didn't even meet or speak to one of them at all."

While on the series, Verrall swiftly ended her television marriage to 'husband' Jono Pitman, whose frequent aggressive outbursts left her scared for her safety.

After the show ended, it was explosively revealed Pitman had a history of violence and assault charges, which was known to producers.

Verrall was suffering PTSD at the time after being randomly attacked by a stranger before appearing on the series.

On Tuesday, Verrall said producers failed their duty of care to her, saying the show destroyed souls for the sake of ratings.

"They wanted me to stay in the same room with someone who scared me. So I cried a lot," she told a fan.

The three couples who decided to stay together, Nicole and Keller, Mark and Monica and Michael and Bella have been tight-lipped in the wake of Verrall's accusations.

Monica Vanderlkey posted a photo on Instagram celebrating the end of the finale with a bottle of champagne and her best friend.

She has promised to give an exclusive interview some time on Wednesday spilling the truth about her television marriage.

Meanwhile, the social experiment that matches strangers and weds them upon first sight is still a ratings boon for Channel Nine.

More than 1.4 million people tuned in across Australia, up from the 1.17 million who watched the last finale.

Channel Nine has declined to comment on Verrall's accusations.

- Stuff