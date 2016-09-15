Calls for state broadcaster to reveal pay packets

TVNZ/ONDEMAND TVNZ has no plans to divulge how much individual employees earn, including the earners of Seven Sharp presenters, Mike Hosking and Toni Street.

One TVNZ employee is banking more than a $1 million a year, but the state broadcaster is refusing to say who it is.



Traditionally, the healthiest pay packet has always gone to the chief executive, but has polarising Seven Sharp frontman, Mike Hosking, edged out boss Kevin Kenrick as TVNZ's biggest earner?

A spokeswoman for TVNZ said the broadcaster "didn't have any plans to identify the remuneration of presenters or other individual employees".

The question came as the British government prepared to force the BBC to reveal the size of pay packets given to 109 of its top broadcast journalists and personalities.

LAWRENCE SMITH/FAIRFAX MEDIA TVNZ chief executive, Kevin Kenrick, photographed at the broadcaster's Auckland newsroom.

Britain's Department of Culture was expected to confirm the change in policy this week, ahead of the government's looming renewal of the broadcaster's royal charter.

At present, TVNZ and Radio New Zealand (RNZ) publish the salary bands of all employees earning more than $100,000 in their respective annual reports.

LAWRENCE SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ Radio New Zealand says it has policy of respecting the privacy of its staff and won't reveal individual salaries, including that of presenter, John Campbell.

While TVNZ is publicly owned, it is commercially funded through advertising and pays a dividend to the government. RNZ is a Crown entity.

TVNZ's annual report for the year ending June 2015 revealed the salary bands of 218 employees earning more than $100,000, with its highest-paid employee banking between $1.10 and $1.11 million a year – up on the previous year where the top earner made between $1.02 and $1.03 million.

Massey University School of Journalism Associate Professor, Grant Hannis​, believed those commanding the biggest salaries should be identified to create greater transparency.

"There is real interest and, perhaps even, concern over the very high salaries that some people in news media organisations are paid," Hannis said.

"I think it may reveal some interesting issues such as the disparity between what the very, very big stars are getting paid and what your average presenter or journalist is being paid.

"Equally, it would be interesting to see whether there are any differences between what males and females are paid, or what Pakeha versus non-Pakeha are paid."

TVNZ reported a profit of $12.7m and a dividend payment of $13.4m for the financial year ending in June 2015.

Former TVNZ chief executive, Rick Ellis, was understood to earn between $670,000 and $680,000 before his departure in 2012.

All figures dwarf the top earner at RNZ who received between $400,000 and $410,999, according to its 2014/2015 annual report.

However, the figures include all employees across the organisations - including executives - and do not link earnings to specific individuals.

Media commentator, Bill Ralston, agreed there would be "significant public interest" in the information, but said he would be against forcing media organisations to produce it.

Ralston said the BBC differed from TVNZ because it was advertising-free and was funded by UK taxpayers through a household licence fee - an important distinction.

"TVNZ would have some justification, I think, in demanding their presenters' salaries were kept quiet, particularly if a presenter of a programme could hold or lose audience.

"If they build audience, they may be bringing in several millions of dollars worth of extra revenue, so they usually leverage that to get quite higher salaries."

In a statement, TVNZ said it discloses the number of employees who earn over $100,000, broken down into $10,000 brackets, but it "didn't have any plans to identify the remuneration of presenters or other individual employees."

Ralston thought a case could be made for RNZ to produce its individual salary figures, because it was fully funded by the taxpayer.

However, the organisation said it had no plans to change its reporting policy. "RNZ has a policy of respecting the privacy of its staff and does not comment on individual terms and conditions of employment."

