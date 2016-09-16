South Park mocks US national anthem controversy in season premiere

South Park has taken on the controversy over San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest.

Wednesday night's (Thursday NZ Time) premiere episode of the Comedy Central cartoon's 20th season focused on a protest of the anthem by elementary school children. It also featured a reboot of a version of the song by director JJ Abrams, who successfully restarted the Star Wars and Star Trek franchises.

The episode ends with Abrams' version being played at a 49ers game. The song was preceded by an announcement asking everyone to "rise, or sit, or take a knee to honour America."

South Park fixes the National Anthem problem pic.twitter.com/hFP6PF1k3W — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 15, 2016

South Park, which is known for quickly satirising controversial issues, also has its Mr Garrison character running for president, taking on the persona of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

- AP